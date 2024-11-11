Laid-off Crony Group workers in N’ganj end road blockade after army assures payment of dues

RMG

TBS Report
11 November, 2024, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 11 November, 2024, 07:20 pm

Related News

Laid-off Crony Group workers in N’ganj end road blockade after army assures payment of dues

Visiting the protesters in the afternoon, Bangladesh Army Major Ashraf said, "The owner is in hiding without paying the salary. In order to pay your salary, [assets of] these two companies will be auctioned and your salary will be paid.”

TBS Report
11 November, 2024, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 11 November, 2024, 07:20 pm
Army personnel deployed in Fatullah of Narayanganj to control the situation amid protests by laid off RMG workers of two factories of Crony Group on 11 November. Photo: TBS
Army personnel deployed in Fatullah of Narayanganj to control the situation amid protests by laid off RMG workers of two factories of Crony Group on 11 November. Photo: TBS

Readymade garment workers in Narayanganj have withdrawn from a five-hour regional road blockade demanding payment of unpaid wages following assurances from Bangladesh Army officials that the protesters will get their money soon.

Workers from Crony Garments and Abanti Colour Tex Ltd - both owned by Crony Group - at the BSCIC in Fatullah of Narayanganj had blocked the Dhaka-Pagla-Munshiganj road at around 11am in the city.

Visiting the protesters in the afternoon, Bangladesh Army Major Ashraf said, "The owner is in hiding without paying the salary. In order to pay your salary, [assets of] these two companies will be auctioned and your salary will be paid."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Following his assurance, the protesters left the road in the evening at around 5:00pm. 

During the protest, the workers also vandalised several factories in the BSCIC area, prompting the deployment of police and army personnel to control the situation.

Both of the factories in question laid off all of their staff - around 9,000 - in February this year after failing to pay wages to employees for several months.

Since then, the laid-off workers have been protesting for their unpaid wages. 

"We have protested over and over again. Many meetings have taken place with the owners. But they haven't paid us. Today, we felt we must come out on the streets again," said one of the protesters.

Narayanganj Industrial Police Inspector Salim Badsha said, "The owners of Crony and Abanti factories have not paid the workers' salaries. The dissatisfaction of the workers is long-standing. We have taken the initiative to solve it."

Bangladesh / Top News

Narayangaj / Crony Group / Abanti Colour Tex / Crony Garments / protest

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

To improve traffic flow experts recommended removing illegal cycle and battery-powered rickshaws from main roads. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Inside the interim govt’s plans to address Dhaka’s traffic woes

4h | Panorama
Illustration: Collecetd

Sleep tight: The best gadgets and tools for insomnia

1d | Brands
The primary colour palette of the interior is very minimal - with brown-beige marble flooring, while the accessories of the house have beige, off-white, cream tones with a touch of gold. Photos: City Syntax

Kakoli Manor: Where concrete blends with nature

4h | Habitat
Akij had one of the biggest stalls of the event, highlighting their diverse collection of e-scooters, e-bikes and three wheelers. PHOTO: Akif Hamid

Bangladesh Electric Vehicle and Mobility Exhibition: A showcase of the future

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

This coincidence of cricket will surprise every fan

This coincidence of cricket will surprise every fan

1h | Videos
What will Biden say to Trump before leaving the White House?

What will Biden say to Trump before leaving the White House?

1h | Videos
TBS Graduates Scholar Hunt Season 1 Grand Finale

TBS Graduates Scholar Hunt Season 1 Grand Finale

3h | Videos
What needs to be done to bring stability to the banking sector?

What needs to be done to bring stability to the banking sector?

2h | Videos