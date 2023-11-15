Labour unrest: BGMEA seeks charge-free delayed shipment facility from buyers

RMG

TBS Report
15 November, 2023, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 15 November, 2023, 10:10 pm

Related News

Labour unrest: BGMEA seeks charge-free delayed shipment facility from buyers

TBS Report
15 November, 2023, 10:05 pm
Last modified: 15 November, 2023, 10:10 pm
Labour unrest: BGMEA seeks charge-free delayed shipment facility from buyers

The Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) has appealed to apparel buyers and brands to accept delayed shipment of goods without imposing any additional charges on factories severely impacted by the labour unrest over the past three weeks.

The apparel manufacturers' body made the call in a meeting with representatives of buyers and brands at its Uttara office in the capital on Wednesday.

Amid intensive protests by apparel workers, hundreds of ready-made garment (RMG) factories were forced to halt operations due to absence of workers and concerns about vandalism. However, as the situation improved following the recent wage hike, nearly all factories have resumed production.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

Furthermore, the BGMEA has appealed to global buyers to actively promote positive stories about Bangladesh's RMG industry, particularly its significant strides in compliance, within their respective markets, said sources present at the meeting.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan and other senior leaders of the association were present at the meeting attended by representatives of more than 30 leading brands and buyers including H&M, Marks & Spencer, Tom Tailor and Kiabi.

"Factories affected by the unrest should be given the preference of delayed shipment. The BGMEA has requested buyers for it urging them not to impose any charges for the delay," a BGMEA leader present at the meeting told The Business Standard, on condition of anonymity.

Faisal Samad, a director of BGMEA, told TBS, "We have proposed that delays in shipments from factories affected by labour protests should be considered. While buyers have expressed receptiveness, a definitive outcome is yet to be determined."

Sources said buyers sought detailed information about the recent labour unrest during the meeting. Discussions also addressed reports of worker fatalities, lawsuits, and factory damage. BGMEA representatives clarified that the unrest was instigated by outsiders rather than workers. The buyers were also shown video footage of attacks on various factories.

The BGMEA has asked buyers to address the cost of production, which has increased by 40%, including utility bills, other financial costs and new wages.

Faisal Samad said, "They [buyers] said they will take the increased cost into consideration while placing orders and negotiating prices."

Bangladesh / Economy / Top News

BGMEA / shipment / Buyers

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Everything you need to know to start a business

7h | Pursuit
As a seasoned educational leader, Steve Calland-Scoble&#039;s career has taken him across the globe, from the United Kingdom to Ukraine, Austria, Qatar, and most recently, Germany. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Steve Calland-Scoble: A luminary on an educational mission

7h | Pursuit
A dove flies over the debris of houses destroyed in Israeli strikes, in Khan Younis in the southern Gaza Strip on 11 October. PHOTO: REUTERS

The rules-based international order is collapsing in Gaza

13h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Farmerly: An agricultural marketplace to beat Facebook algorithm

14h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

How can Bangladesh qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup?

How can Bangladesh qualify for the 2026 FIFA World Cup?

1h | TBS SPORTS
Making yarn from cotton

Making yarn from cotton

49m | TBS Economy
In the war, the GDP of Palestine is falling by 4% per month!

In the war, the GDP of Palestine is falling by 4% per month!

4h | TBS Economy
Card transaction in taka drops 8%; dollar rises 4.5%

Card transaction in taka drops 8%; dollar rises 4.5%

5h | TBS Economy