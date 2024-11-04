Labour unrest: 5 factories closed in Gazipur, holiday announced in 13

Thirteen factories in Gazipur declared a one-day holiday for today. Photo: TBS
Thirteen factories in Gazipur declared a one-day holiday for today. Photo: TBS

Three ready-made garment (RMG) factories in Gazipur's Konabari area and two in Kashimpur area were declared closed indefinitely today (4 November) amid labour protests demanding pay increases, bonuses, and improved benefits. 

Besides, for the same reason, 13 more factories in those areas declared a one-day holiday for today.

Factories that were closed indefinitely include the factories of MM Knitwear Ltd, Mamun Knitwear Ltd and Makul Knitwear Ltd. Also, the factories that have announced a holiday include the factories of Fashion Summit Ltd, Rezaul Apparels, Life Textiles Ltd, Kaniz Fashion, KM Nabeli, Ripon Knitwear Ltd, Islam Group, Dong Ao Ltd, Astro Knitwear Ltd, Haranbil Apparels Ltd, ABM Fashion Ltd (Ananta Garments Ltd), Doreen Garments Ltd, and Cotton Club BD Ltd.

33 RMG factories shut amid workers' unrest

Konabari Police Station Officer-in-Charge Md Nazrul Islam said the factory authorities have announced an indefinite shutdown in the face of workers' protests.

"Some of the demands of the workers have been accepted by the owners. But the workers want the owners to accept all of their demands," he said.

An administrative official of MM Knitwear Ltd factory, on the condition of anonymity said, "If the workers avoid their unreasonable demands and a favourable environment for opening the factory is created, the opening date of the factory will be announced through a notice." 

Md Saddam, swing operator of Unit-2 of MM Knitwear Ltd factory, said, "We were working normally last Monday. At 2.30pm outsiders came and started a ruckus and a holiday was announced. This morning, we found that the factory had announced an indefinite shutdown."

Mamun Sarkar, a production manager at one of Islam Group's factories, said, "The workers all came and started protests without joining the work today. Later the authorities declared a one-day holiday."

Earlier on 3 November, some 33 RMG factories in and around Dhaka halted operations as workers continued protests to press home their demands.

