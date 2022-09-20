Labour leaders seek dearness allowance if RMG wage board formation delayed

IndustriALL Bangladesh Council, a platform of 16 labour federations of the country, has demanded speedy formation of wage board for the garment workers.

At a meeting with the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) leaders yesterday, the IndustriALL Bangladesh Council also demanded dearness allowance till the wage board is formed and a rationing system.

The labour leaders also demanded the activation of the arbitration committee to resolve the labour related disputes.

Sources present at the meeting said that BGMEA agreed with the workers' demands, but it requested the labour leaders to keep in mind the world market situation and the decrease in the volume of order.

At the same time, the BGMEA said the decision to introduce ration will be taken after discussion with the government.

Besides, the BGMEA has called upon the workers to solve any labour-related problems in the country without complaining to foreigners.

In response, the labour leaders said they will go to foreign buyers if they do not get a solution from the authorities.

General Secretary of Bangladesh Garments and Industrial Worker Federation Babul Akhtar, who was present at the meeting, told TBS, "It is not possible for the garment workers to survive on the current salary due to the increase in commodity prices. So, we have demanded the speedy formation of a wage board."

"We have also demanded that the workers be given a dearness allowance for the time needed to set up the wage board. Besides, ration should be provided for all the workers from the fourth to the seventh grade,"

"We understand that the workers are suffering due to the increase in commodity prices and agree with their proposals. But currently, the world situation is against us. Orders continue to decline," ANM Saifuddin, chairman of the standing committee on ILO and labour affairs, told TBS.

"However, since there is a rule for setting up the wage board every five years, we think it will be set up as per that rule. We also think that the government will take a logical decision in this regard," said ANM Saifuddin, a former director of BGMEA.

The last wage board for the garment workers was constituted in 2018 and the next one is scheduled to be formed next year.

Quoting BGMEA President Faruque Hassan, a press release from the organisation said yesterday, "Maintaining sound relations between workers and employers will help the RMG industry to sustain its growth. Development of the industry will benefit both sides. Considering the importance, BGMEA has an arbitration-cum-conciliation committee that provides alternative dispute resolution services to workers at free of cost to resolve cases of disputes and grievances."

He also urged workers and entrepreneurs to remain united and work together for the greater interests of the RMG industry.

Currently, the minimum salary of garment workers is Tk8,000.