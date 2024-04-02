Keya Knit workers get arrears, Eid allowance after 2nd day of protest; salary yet to be paid

The workers of the readymade garment factory Keya Knit Composite Ltd in Gazipur today (2 April) got their last year's dues and Eid allowance after two days of protest.

However, their salaries for February are yet to be paid, Konabari Police Station Officer-In-Charge AKM Ashraf Uddin told The Business Standard.

Despite receiving payment, the workers remained at the factory premises as they did not receive their February salaries.

They halted three shipment cars from leaving the factory. Subsequently, a group of outsiders and factory staff assaulted the workers, leaving several injured.

On Monday, the workers of Keya Knit Composite Ltd factory protested demanding payment of their one month's due salaries, Eid-ul-Fitr allowance and annual earned leave.

But this morning, the agitated workers of several other factories of Keya Group blocked the Konabari-Kashimpur road demanding the outstanding salary of February, dues of 2 years and Eid allowance.

Later, police were deployed there to bring the situation under control.

According to the protesting workers, only some workers of Keya Spinning Mill were given Eid allowance in the afternoon. They were not paid their outstanding monthly salary and annual earned leave. Therefore, all the workers of Keya Group factories are protesting today.

Apart from Kaya Knit Composite Ltd, workers of Kaya Spinning Mills, Kaya Cotton, Kaya Yarn Mills, Kaya Dyeing and Knitting and Kaya Cosmetics factories have also participated in the agitation on the same demand since Tuesday morning.