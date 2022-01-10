Japan, Bangladesh have scope to expand bilateral trade: BGMEA president

RMG

TBS Report
10 January, 2022, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 10 January, 2022, 08:14 pm

Related News

Japan, Bangladesh have scope to expand bilateral trade: BGMEA president

The Japanese ambassador and the BGMEA president emphasised removing existing trade barriers to facilitate more trade and investment

TBS Report
10 January, 2022, 06:50 pm
Last modified: 10 January, 2022, 08:14 pm
Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

There is an enormous scope for Japan and Bangladesh to further engage in trade and investment for greater mutual benefit, said Faruque Hassan, president of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA).

He said this in exchanging views with Ambassador of Japan to Bangladesh, Ito Naoki, who paid a visited the BGMEA office yesterday in Dhaka's Gulshan.

They discussed possible ways of expanding trade between Bangladesh and Japan, and further deepening the relationship between the two Asian countries. 

At the meeting, they emphasised the importance of removing existing trade barriers to facilitate more trade and investment. 

They also expressed willingness to initiate a communication platform for Bangladeshi and Japanese businessmen, especially those in the fashion industry, to generate business opportunities. 

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan said Bangladesh wishes to increase the share of readymade garment exports to Japan, and sought the Japanese ambassador's cooperation in this regard.

He urged Ambassador Ito Naoki to encourage Japanese businessmen to make investments in sectors with potential – especially the non-cotton textile sector – in Bangladesh. 

The readymade garment sector in Bangladesh is increasingly focusing on apparel made from synthetic fibres to meet rising demand in the global market.

At the meeting, the Japanese envoy discussed the issue of extending incentives to readymade garment factories in export processing zones for exporting to new markets.

He also laid emphasis on further easing the process of doing business in Bangladesh to attract Japanese investment.

The BGMEA president expressed hope that Japan would continue cooperating with Bangladesh in its march towards greater prosperity.

BGMEA Vice President Shahidullah Azim, Vice President Miran Ali, Director Asif Ashraf, and First Secretary of the Embassy of Japan, Haruta Hiroki, were also present at the meeting.

BGMEA

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Hyundai unveils i20 N WRC Hybrid Rally Car

Hyundai unveils i20 N WRC Hybrid Rally Car

1h | Wheels
Already wastewater surveillance has provided authorities with a picture of rising Omicron rates. Photo: Bloomberg

Where will we find the next covid outbreak? Check the sewers

6h | Bloomberg Special
Photo caption: The news of the inauguration of a ‘reserved area’ for women and children at the beach sparked nationwide criticism and had to be cancelled after just 10 hours. Photo: Collected

Is Bangladesh a ‘women-unfriendly’ country?

8h | Analysis
Photo caption1: Fardin Ahmed became hooked on robotics during his undergraduate studies at East West University. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Fardin makes intelligent humanoid robots. But he can’t find investors to help him grow

9h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Sacred hair harvest: From Indian temples to global markets

Sacred hair harvest: From Indian temples to global markets

5h | Videos
The day Bangabandhu returned to independent Bangladesh

The day Bangabandhu returned to independent Bangladesh

9h | Videos
Health Benefits of Ginger

Health Benefits of Ginger

22h | Videos
The story of making gold plated jewelry

The story of making gold plated jewelry

22h | Videos

Most Read

1
Photo: Md Jahidul Islam
Bangladesh

Dhaka International Trade Fair kicks off at Purbachal

2
Khairul Alam, the founder of Fleet Bangladesh, started the company in 2017. Photo: TBS
Bangladesh

Freelancing his way to becoming a multimillionaire entrepreneur

3
AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road
Infrastructure

AIIB keen to finance Dhaka Inner Ring Road

4
A German flag flutters in front of the Reichstag building in Berlin, Germany, September 6, 2020. Photo: Reuters
Education

Bangladeshi students seeking German visa have to wait 10-12 months: Ambassador

5
Big potential in Bay as 17-103 TCF gas hydrates found
Energy

Big potential in Bay as 17-103 TCF gas hydrates found

6
New Ventures of Pran-Rfl Group
Corporates

Pran to enter essentials market with big investment