It's a shame garment workers’ provident fund not started in 4 decades: Menon

TBS Report
31 December, 2022, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 31 December, 2022, 09:02 pm

File photo of Workers’ Party President Rashed Khan Menon
File photo of Workers’ Party President Rashed Khan Menon

It is not only frustrating but also a shame for the nation that garment workers' provident fund has not been implemented even in four decades, said Rashed Khan Menon, president of the Bangladesh Workers Party.

At a roundtable discussion on social security for garments workers organised by the National Garment Workers Federation on Saturday, Menon also demanded the introduction of a rationing system for garment workers.

"In a country where it is possible to introduce metro rail, Padma Bridge, and Karnaphuli tunnel, where is the government's difficulty in introducing a rationing system for garment workers who are the main driving force of the country's economy?" he added.

Referring to public-private discrimination in the matter of maternity leave, he said that it is a clear violation of the constitution of Bangladesh.

Amirul Haque Amin, president of the National Garment Workers Federation, presided over the programme. 

Among others, Lutfun Nesa Khan, Member of Parliament, Haroon Ar Rashid, director of Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association,f  Fazlee Shamim Ehsan, vice president of Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacture and Exporters Association, spoke on the occasion.

