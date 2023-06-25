Iran Ambassador meets BGMEA President to explore bilateral trade opportunities

RMG

TBS Report
25 June, 2023, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 25 June, 2023, 06:32 pm

Related News

Iran Ambassador meets BGMEA President to explore bilateral trade opportunities

TBS Report
25 June, 2023, 06:30 pm
Last modified: 25 June, 2023, 06:32 pm

Iran's Ambassador to Bangladesh Mansour Chavoshi met with BGMEA President Faruque Hassan at BGMEA Complex in Uttara, Dhaka on June 25.

BGMEA Vice President Shahidullah Azim, Chair of BGMEA Standing Committee on Trade Fair Mohammed Kamal Uddinand Mahmoud Khosravi, Consular and Economic Affairs at the Embassy of Iran in Dhaka, were also present at the meeting.

Issues of mutual interests, especially ways of widening trade horizons between Bangladesh and Iran were discussed in the meeting.

Their discussion also focused on potential areas of expanding and diversifying bilateral trade and investment between the two counties.

They stressed on the need for collaborative initiatives to identify trade opportunities, especially exporting garments to Iran, and removing trade barriers.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan briefed the Iranian envoy about the readymade garment industry of Bangladesh, including its massive contribution to the socioeconomic development of the country.

He apprised Ambassador Chavoshi of the vast progress made by Bangladesh's apparel industry in terms of workplace safety and environmental sustainability alongside world-class manufacturing facilities to meet the global demand for quality garments.

Faruque Hassan also mentioned significant accomplishments in developing transport, energy, and digitization infrastructure in Bangladesh alongside building capacity in ports that would help the country to meet the growing demand of trade.

With developing infrastructure and investment-friendly facilities, Bangladesh is an attractive destination of investment, the BGMEA President said. 

Ambassador Mansour Chavoshi planted a sapling on the BGMEA premises in appreciation of BGMEA's ongoing endeavors to promote sustainability in the RMG sector.

BGMEA is going to organise a tree plantation programme titled "Rooting for a Green Planet," from 10 to 16 July with an aim to inspire management, employees and workers of member garment factories to plant trees regularly at their workplaces and homes.

Economy

Iran / BGMEA

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Lear’s macaws ( illegally imported birds and recently seized at the airport) were sent to Bangabandhu Sheikh Mujib Safari Park, Gazipur, where they are currently kept in quarantine. Photo: Masud Al Mamun

Smuggled Lear's macaw in Bangladesh: Can the endangered birds return to the wild?

6h | Panorama
Photo: Collected

A historical insight into Bangladesh through a trove of Bangabandhu’s speeches 

5h | Panorama
Photo: Courtesy

Bentley Home: A new luxury furniture brand arrives in Dhaka

7h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Ease up your Eid ul Adha kitchen work with the right equipment

7h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Padma Bridge: New Possibilities for the South's Economy

Padma Bridge: New Possibilities for the South's Economy

54m | TBS Today
Wagner boss abandons mutiny, leaving Russia

Wagner boss abandons mutiny, leaving Russia

3h | TBS World
How to tackle heatwave?

How to tackle heatwave?

9h | TBS Stories
Narayanganj Cricket Academy offers free practice to all

Narayanganj Cricket Academy offers free practice to all

1d | TBS SPORTS

Most Read

1
The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph. OceanGate Expeditions/Handout via REUTERS
World+Biz

Landing frame, rear cover from the submersible found among debris

2
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

3
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

4
BB to launch taka-rupee-based debit card in September
Banking

BB to launch taka-rupee-based debit card in September

5
Photo_Mumit M
Bangladesh

Bangladesh ventures into lithium battery production

6
Foreign reserve crosses $30bn again within a month
Economy

Foreign reserve crosses $30bn again within a month