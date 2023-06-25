Iran Ambassador meets BGMEA President to explore bilateral trade opportunities

Iran's Ambassador to Bangladesh Mansour Chavoshi met with BGMEA President Faruque Hassan at BGMEA Complex in Uttara, Dhaka on June 25.

BGMEA Vice President Shahidullah Azim, Chair of BGMEA Standing Committee on Trade Fair Mohammed Kamal Uddinand Mahmoud Khosravi, Consular and Economic Affairs at the Embassy of Iran in Dhaka, were also present at the meeting.

Issues of mutual interests, especially ways of widening trade horizons between Bangladesh and Iran were discussed in the meeting.

Their discussion also focused on potential areas of expanding and diversifying bilateral trade and investment between the two counties.

They stressed on the need for collaborative initiatives to identify trade opportunities, especially exporting garments to Iran, and removing trade barriers.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan briefed the Iranian envoy about the readymade garment industry of Bangladesh, including its massive contribution to the socioeconomic development of the country.

He apprised Ambassador Chavoshi of the vast progress made by Bangladesh's apparel industry in terms of workplace safety and environmental sustainability alongside world-class manufacturing facilities to meet the global demand for quality garments.

Faruque Hassan also mentioned significant accomplishments in developing transport, energy, and digitization infrastructure in Bangladesh alongside building capacity in ports that would help the country to meet the growing demand of trade.

With developing infrastructure and investment-friendly facilities, Bangladesh is an attractive destination of investment, the BGMEA President said.

Ambassador Mansour Chavoshi planted a sapling on the BGMEA premises in appreciation of BGMEA's ongoing endeavors to promote sustainability in the RMG sector.

BGMEA is going to organise a tree plantation programme titled "Rooting for a Green Planet," from 10 to 16 July with an aim to inspire management, employees and workers of member garment factories to plant trees regularly at their workplaces and homes.