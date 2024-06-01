Industrial Police urges RMG owners to clear wages, allowances before Eid holidays

Officials of Industrial Police at a meeting with representatives of RMG and textile sectors at Industrial Police HQ in Dhaka on 1 June. Photo: Courtesy
Officials of Industrial Police at a meeting with representatives of RMG and textile sectors at Industrial Police HQ in Dhaka on 1 June. Photo: Courtesy

The Industrial Police (IP), responsible for providing security in industrial zones, urged the manufacturers of the country's readymade garment (RMG) and textile factory owners to clear the wages, bonuses and allowances of the workers before Eid-ul-Adha holidays as per the government's decision.

Speaking at a views exchange meeting with representatives from the RMG and textile sectors, and government agencies today (1 Jne) in the capital, they also called the workers to demonstrate responsible behaviour regarding the wages, allowances and bonuses ahead of Eid.

"If the manufacturers pay the wages and allowances of the workers on time, the law-and-order situation in the industrial sector will be normal and the highways will also be safe," Md Mahbubur Rahman, BPM(Bar), additional IGP of Industrial Police, said at the meeting at Industrial Police headquarters.

"The relevant organisations will take appropriate action against the owners of the factory units who stay abroad without paying the wages, bonuses and allowances to the workers on time," he added.

Ahead of the Eid, all forms of leave for the Industrial Police have been cancelled and all members are carrying out their responsibilities with professionalism and sincerity, he said.

Mahbubur said the Industrial Police have reviewed the current status of payment of wages of various factories.

Moreover, they have also identified factories as likely to have problems with payment of wages and bonuses and determined the way forwards by discussing owners, police and administration.

The specialised police unit requested the owners and concerned authority to take proper measures if any factory unit fails to pay and urged them to decide on Eid holidays on the basis of owners-employee agreement. 

They urged owners to not retrench or lay off any worker before Eid without reasonable cause and also urged them to be aware so that no "evil forces" can deteriorate the law-and-order situation. 

Md Nasir Uddin, vice president of the BGMEA, pledged to take strict action against any factory that fails to pay its employees before Eid. 

"BGMEA will take stricter action if any factory under the organisation fails to pay wages and bonuses on time before Eid. 

"There is no alternative to mutual coordination of all parties regarding the payment of wages and bonuses to the workers in view of the upcoming Eid," he said.

According to officials present at the meeting, Industrial Police will have special patrol duty in empty industrial hubs during the Eid holidays.

In the meeting, the Superintendents of Police of all zones of the Industrial Police presented the overall picture of the industrial factories. 

The representatives of Bepza, DIFE, and DoL assured mutual cooperation with the Industrial Police to ensure the payment of salaries and allowances to the workers before Eid.

