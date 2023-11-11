Industrial police smell conspiracy behind workers' unrest in Gazipur

RMG

UNB
11 November, 2023, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 11 November, 2023, 07:35 pm

Related News

Industrial police smell conspiracy behind workers' unrest in Gazipur

UNB
11 November, 2023, 07:05 pm
Last modified: 11 November, 2023, 07:35 pm
Garment workers in Gazipur take to the streets demanding higher wages. The photo was taken on 31 October 2023. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS
Garment workers in Gazipur take to the streets demanding higher wages. The photo was taken on 31 October 2023. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS

Deputy Inspector General (DIG) of Industrial Police Md Zakir Hossain Khan on Saturday said they smell a rat behind the unrest in the readymade garment (RMG) industry in Gazipur.

"The government has already announced wages and our notion is that a group is instigating them [RMG workers] to do movement. We are identifying those who are provoking them [demonstrating workers]," he said.

DIG Zakir told this to journalists when he was visiting Tusuka Garments damaged during the workers' movement in Konabari area of Gazipur on Saturday noon.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

78 RMG units with 3 lakh workers suspend operations amid protests

He said labour unrest has been prevailing here over the increase of wages of the workers.

"We have information that destructive activities were carried out in 123 factories partially and severally over the increase of labourers' wages in the garment sector. So far, 22 cases have been lodged with several police stations and 88 people were arrested," the industrial police official said, adding that Konabari is more violent than other areas.

There is a light movement in Ashulia while no movement in Chattogram over the wage hike, he said, alleging that a group is instigating in Konabari.

Members of Industrial Police, Gazipur Metropolitan Police, Rapid Action Battalion, district police and other enforcement agencies arrested 88 people involved with the destructive activities and their drives are on in this regard, he said.

The workers who were involved with the destructive activities along with outsiders will be arrested while the innocent workers are not needed to be tensed over the arrest, he said.

He informed that they talked to owners' authorities to open the factories and go for production as 17 factories are now closed in Konabari.

It may be mentioned the authorities have closed 130 garment factories in Ashulia, Savar and Dhamrai due to workers' protests.

The closure notices were seen at the entrances of factories on Saturday, confirmed Mohammad Sarwar Alam, superintendent of Savar Industrial Police.

Bangladesh / Economy / Top News

RMG unrest / Wage hike / Industrial Police / Gazipur / RMG Workers

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Colllected

Timeless elegance: The top 3 analogue watches for men in 2023

56m | Brands
If the conflict spreads beyond Gaza, the geopolitical implications would be even farther-reaching. Photo: Bloomberg

The wars of the new world order

36m | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Echoes of Elegance: LJCM Speaker Mic Set hits the right notes

51m | Brands
Meet Legalized: Bangladesh's first legal education app

Meet Legalized: Bangladesh's first legal education app

2h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Rahmanullah Gurbaz helps street people in Ahmedabad on Diwali 2023 eve

Rahmanullah Gurbaz helps street people in Ahmedabad on Diwali 2023 eve

13h | TBS SPORTS
Negative impact of Israeli war on Middle East investment

Negative impact of Israeli war on Middle East investment

15h | TBS Economy
Why is Xi's meeting with Biden so important?

Why is Xi's meeting with Biden so important?

16h | TBS World
The Washington Post and Der Spiegel blame Ukraine for the Nord Stream sabotage

The Washington Post and Der Spiegel blame Ukraine for the Nord Stream sabotage

17h | TBS World