Industrial Police chief meets BGMEA president, discuss law and order in RMG sector

TBS Report
30 June, 2021, 08:25 pm
Last modified: 30 June, 2021, 08:26 pm

Additional Inspector General (AIG) of Industrial Police Shafiqul Islam made a courtesy call on BGMEA President Faruque Hassan at BGMEA office on Wednesday.

BGMEA Senior Vice President SM Mannan (Kochi), Vice President Md Shahidullah Azim, Vice President (Finance) Khandoker Rafiqul Islam and Vice President Md Nasir Uddin, DIG of Industrial Police Md Mahbubur Rahman, Additional DIG AKM Awlad Hossain, Superintendent of Police (Operations and Intelligence) Shoaib Ahmed, SPs of Industrial Police-1, Ashulia zone, Industrial Police Zone-2, Gazipur, Industrial Police Zone-4 and Narayanganj along with other BGMEA board of directors were present during the meeting.

During the courtesy call, the BGMEA president and AIG Shafiqul had a discussion on the law and order situation in the RMG industry during Covid-19 period and ahead of Eid-ul Azha.

The industrial police chief assured that the Industrial Police would extend all-out support and cooperation to the RMG industry.

At that time the BGMEA president requested the chief of Industrial Police to consider extending a zone of the Industrial Police in Uttarkhan, Dakshinkhan, Mirpur, Malibagh, Rampura and Badda areas where some garment factories are running.

