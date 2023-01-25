Increase order of RMG products, ensure fair prices: Tipu Munshi to Primark delegation

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi has called on Primark to increase sourcing apparel, especially more diversified value-added products from Bangladesh.

He also urged the globally renowned clothing brand to ensure fair prices for the RMG products produced in the country during a view exchange meeting with a delegation of Primark and Associated British Foods (ABF) at the Bangladesh Secretariat on Wednesday (25 January).

Paul Marchant, CEO of Primark, led the delegation from Primark and ABF, reads a press release.

Prime Minister's Private Industry and Investment Advisor Salman F Rahman was also present in the meeting.

The minister said, "Currently, Bangladesh is the second largest RMG exporter in the world. Over 40 lakh people are working in the industry, around 65% of whom are women.

"Bangladesh exported $42 billion worth of RMG products last year. Efforts are underway to hit the target of $100 billion by 2030. We now have the ability to supply goods of any quantity and quality. Therefore, fair prices must be ensured," he added.