IFC invests $22.7mn in Hamza Textiles, creates scope for 900 new jobs

The International Finance Corporation has invested $22.7 million in Bangladesh's Hamza Textile Limited intending to build a new factory with advanced and resource-efficient technologies to respond to evolving demands of consumers and create more than 900 direct new jobs.

The expanded operation is also expected to contribute $8 million to Bangladesh's economy directly and indirectly through local supply chains by 2028, $15 million in expected economic activities generated by the additional income of employees, and boost opportunities for micro, small, and medium enterprises along the supply chain.

This is the first Covid-19 support in the Ready Made Garment (RMD) sector of the organization, which includes financing from the International Development Association's Private Sector Window (IDA-PSW), set up to catalyze investment in low-income and fragile countries.

IFC's Regional Director for South Asia, Hector Gomez Ang said, "Bangladesh's ready-made garment industry is vital for the country's economy and delivering on its ambitions to transform into an upper-middle-income country. To remain competitive, the industry needs to evolve to higher value-added products and adopt modern technologies, which are even more critical given the impact of Covid-19."

"Even prior to the pandemic, the industry was beginning to stagnate in terms of innovation and value addition. We hope this investment will serve as a demonstration model for others to move upmarket and remain competitive," he added.

Hamza Textiles Limited (HTL) is a dyeing and finishing company of Dulal Brothers Ltd. (DBL) Group.

DBL Group's Managing Director, M.A. Jabbar said, "The new factory will allow Hamza to work with new fabrics to meet increasing buyer requirements, widen its manufacturing base and highlight the effectiveness of advanced technologies to cut production costs and deliver climate benefits."

The family-run DBL Group, comprising 28 companies, started operations in the RMG sector in 1991 and has interests in other industries including ceramic tiles manufacturing, dredging, telecommunications, and the manufacturing of semiconductors.

To date, IFC has invested in five RMG manufacturers in Bangladesh and has provided more than $90 million, largely in the form of debt financing. The latest investment marks IFC's second engagement with DBL Group.

In 2013, IFC also provided $10.5 million to Color City Limited, another of the Group's dyeing and finishing companies.