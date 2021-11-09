IAF World Fashion Convention: BGMEA president talks about Bangladesh’s RMG industry

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) President Faruque Hassan has discussed the current status of Bangladesh's ready-made garments (RMG) industry at the 36th International Apparel Federation's (IAF) World Fashion Convention.

The convention was held in Antwerp, Belgium on 8 November, said a press release.

Faruque Hassan said, "Bangladesh's RMG industry is striding impressively, especially in the areas of workplace safety, environmental sustainability, and workers' wellbeing."

BGMEA Vice President Miran Ali, the keynote speaker, said, "RMG sector has practiced responsible purchasing procedure."

The BGMEA President also took part in the board meeting and the general assembly of IAF members.

BGMEA has been a member of the IAF since 2013.

The BGMEA President invited the participants to the next IAF Fashion Convention, which will be held in Dhaka in November 2022.