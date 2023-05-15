Huge opportunities to expand Aussie trade: BGMEA

Bangladesh and Australia have immense potential to enhance bilateral trade by further deepening collaboration and cooperation, BGMEA President Faruque Hassan told a high-profile Australian government delegation on Monday.

Trade between the two countries have grown considerably over the past years and more opportunities still lie ahead that could benefit both sides if reaped together, he commented.

He came up with the observations during a meeting with Hon Tim Watts, assistant minister for foreign affairs in the Australian government, in Dhaka.

Brendan Hodgson, director, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka and Maldives Section at Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade; Megan Jones, assistant secretary, Indian Ocean and South Asia Regional branch of Australian Department of Foreign Affairs and Trade; Louisa Bochner, adviser to the assistant minister for foreign affairs and Jeremy Bruer, Australian high commissioner to Bangladesh were also present at the meeting.

The meeting was also attended by Zunaid Ahmed Palak, state minister for the ICT Division; Mohibul Hasan Chowdhury, deputy minister for education; and Russell T Ahmed, president of Bangladesh Association of Software and Information Services.

They discussed various issues including potential areas of expanding trade and investment ties between Australia and Bangladesh.

Issues relevant to Bangladesh's garments industry including its prospects and preparedness to continue the growth momentum were also discussed during the meeting.

BGMEA chief Faruque Hassan briefed the Australian assistant minister for foreign affairs on the huge progress made by the Bangladeshi readymade garments industry in terms of workplace safety, environmental sustainability, and workers' rights and welfare.

He said Bangladesh was interested in importing more cotton and wool from Australia to meet the growing demand for the country's readymade garments and textile products.

The BGMEA chief further informed the Australian assistant minister about the organisation's initiative to arrange the Bangladesh Apparel Summit in Australia on 18 July and called on him to support the event.

He also sought cooperation from Australia in developing knowledge and skills of the students of BGMEA University of Fashion and Technology in textile, apparel, fashion, design and business management through collaboration with leading Australian universities and fashion institutes.

He thanked the Australian government for its decision to continue duty-free market access for Bangladesh.

"The duty-free access would support Bangladesh in maintaining its economic growth momentum after it graduates from the least developed country category," Faruque Hassan added.