Home textiles registers positive YoY export earnings growth first time in 17 months 

RMG

Jasim Uddin
04 March, 2024, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 04 March, 2024, 10:35 pm

Related News

Home textiles registers positive YoY export earnings growth first time in 17 months 

Before this, the sector had last experienced a YoY growth 18 months ago

Jasim Uddin
04 March, 2024, 10:35 pm
Last modified: 04 March, 2024, 10:35 pm
Infograph: Duniya Jahan
Infograph: Duniya Jahan

After about one and half years, Bangladesh home textile exporters have experienced a piece of good news, that the sector has finally bounced back to the positive trend in the year-on-year (YoY) export growth.

According to data disclosed by the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) on Monday (4 March), exports of home textiles products posted a 9.9% YoY growth to $84.61 million in February this year, while the earnings were $77 million in the same month of last fiscal year.

Before this, the sector had last experienced a YoY growth 18 months ago.

The sector export earnings have been experiencing YoY negative growth since September 2022.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The EPB data mentioned that home textiles export earnings posted an 18.44% YoY negative growth to $84.96 million in September 2022. 

After that, the earnings were declining every month.   

Speaking to The Business Standard, Rashed Mosharraf, executive director of Zaber & Zubair Fabrics Ltd, said, "Home textile sector exports have been declining following the economic recession due to the Russia-Ukraine war since February 2022.

"Besides that, one of our major competitors Pakistan, is also getting an advantage over Bangladesh, due to currency exchange rates," he added.

"Despite all the challenges, we are trying to shift some orders from other suppliers to countries like India and China, which also gave them positive feedback," he said.

"Considering the order situation, the march onward for home textile export will be better than the last six months' trends."

The sales in the global market are also gradually improving, he added.

He also attributed the growth to getting orders from other markets. 

Top News

home textile / RMG / export

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Photo: Courtesy

RANCON Cars Limited launches the Proton X90 Hybrid in Bangladesh

9h | Wheels
A traditional 100-litre earthen storage next to BRAC’s 2,000-litre rainwater harvesting system. Photo: Ashraful Haque

The 'small' problem of setting up big drinking water projects

14h | Panorama
The death traps lurking behind the fancy facade of Gulshan-Banani eateries 

The death traps lurking behind the fancy facade of Gulshan-Banani eateries 

1d | Panorama
Photo: Collected

Women’s Day gift guide: Tokens of appreciation

10h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Shakib Al Hasan invests in sportswear

Shakib Al Hasan invests in sportswear

51m | Videos
Can a rubberstamp parliament help China's economy?

Can a rubberstamp parliament help China's economy?

2h | Videos
lakhs of taka per month earns from the Bangla cricket bat business

lakhs of taka per month earns from the Bangla cricket bat business

1h | Videos
Questions over federation's role in Roman's retirement announcement

Questions over federation's role in Roman's retirement announcement

4h | Videos