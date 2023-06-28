H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs

RMG

Jasim Uddin
28 June, 2023, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 28 June, 2023, 02:24 pm

Related News

H&M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs

H&M laid off 101 employees in its Bangladesh office in December 2020

Jasim Uddin
28 June, 2023, 02:00 pm
Last modified: 28 June, 2023, 02:24 pm
H&amp;M’s Bangladesh sheds 46 jobs

Swedish fashion retailer H&M has decided on another big job cut in its Bangladesh office as part of an effort to reduce its operational costs amid a global economic slowdown. 

The retailer is globally laying off a number of its employees under a transformation of the company, sources in the company said.

However, H&M Bangladesh office Stakeholder Engagement and Public Affairs Manager Faisal Rabbi confirmed to The Business Standard that 46 of their colleagues are impacted by the move.

"We are doing our best to support them during this challenging time. During the process, we have followed the law of the land and are ensuring that the rights of our colleagues are respected," he said.

"This change is part of what was communicated in our quarterly report in the autumn of 2022," he added through email communication.

"Our goal is to enhance efficiency and promote increased collaboration by bringing production teams closer together," he added.

The laid-off employees will continue their jobs at H&M till July 2023 as per their official decision.

Earlier in December 2020, the retailer laid off another 101 employees in this office amid the Covid-19 outbreak.

Sources mentioned the move will help foster a true partnership between buyer and supplier despite the job cut.  

H&M will no longer conduct product Quality Control (QC) Inspections and leave the process to its supplier as part of the transformation in the supply chain, they said.

Earlier, 100% of products' QC inspections were conducted by the retailer's officials.

According to industry insiders, H&M has been sourcing apparel from Bangladesh for about 30 years from 250 factories, with a value of more than $3 billion a year.

"We continually evaluate and keep flexibility in our organisational setup to make sure we are well-equipped to adapt and respond to the world changing around us," said Faisal Rabbi regarding the company's supply chain in the coming days.

"We keep the local perspective in mind and our long experience in our sourcing markets, so it doesn't impact our way of working with our long-term business partners," he added.

Meanwhile, local entrepreneurs said the retailer has been gradually downsizing its business, withdrawing orders from small-medium factories and shifting towards larger ones aiming to reduce the number of suppliers since the Ukraine war broke out. 

They fear that H&M may even further shorten its supplier list indicated by abolishing its QC team and reducing its merchandising team.

However, denying such possibilities, Faisal Rabbi said no such changes are part of its ongoing global transformation plans. "We have no plans to change our sourcing strategy."

An H&M official said most of the employees who have been laid off have already got confirmation from local companies to manage their H&M accounts.

He also said these companies will benefit from hiring former H&M staff who have adequate knowledge and experience about the retailer.

 

Economy / Top News

H&M / H&M Bangladesh / H&M layoff / RMG

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

As the reserve of coal is dwindling at the Barapukuria Coal Mining Company Limited, many local workers are living with uncertainty about future livelihoods. Photo credit: Mumit M

As Bangladesh's oldest mine runs out of coal, its miners are running out of luck

2h | Panorama
During the Sunamganj flood last year, Dreamwater provided their filters to flood-affected people. Photo: Courtesy

Dreamwater: Solving the paradox of water crisis in flood-prone Bangladesh

5h | Panorama
Experts say Dhaka has at least 18 times more than the population it can actually support. Photo: Rajib Dhar

In rank with war-torn cities: Why Dhaka is one of the least liveable places in the world

1d | Panorama
The batteries used by these e-rickshaws are not certified by BSTI yet there are more than three million e-rickshaws in Bangladesh currently. Photo: Saqlain Rizve

Illegal battery factories, lead pollution thrive as 'unauthorised' e-rickshaws take over streets

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

No one knows Prigozhin’s where about

No one knows Prigozhin’s where about

18h | TBS World
Mohiner Ghoraguli: Tale of the First Bangla Rock Band

Mohiner Ghoraguli: Tale of the First Bangla Rock Band

17h | TBS Stories
This filter will purify flood water, river water, pond water and even sewer water

This filter will purify flood water, river water, pond water and even sewer water

4h | TBS Stories
Naimul has built a farm on the roof of the city building

Naimul has built a farm on the roof of the city building

1d | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
The Titan submersible, operated by OceanGate Expeditions to explore the wreckage of the sunken SS Titanic off the coast of Newfoundland, dives in an undated photograph. OceanGate Expeditions/Handout via REUTERS
World+Biz

Landing frame, rear cover from the submersible found among debris

2
File photo of Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) Line-3 project. Picture: TBS
Transport

6.7km of BRT now open to traffic

3
Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
Bangladesh

Eid-ul-Adha holidays extended by a day

4
Photo: Collected
Health

Should you take cholesterol-lowering statins?

5
Foreign reserve crosses $30bn again within a month
Economy

Foreign reserve crosses $30bn again within a month

6
Photo_Mumit M
Bangladesh

Bangladesh ventures into lithium battery production