H&M to pay suppliers more as Bangladesh wages rise

RMG

Bloomberg
25 November, 2023, 07:55 am
Last modified: 25 November, 2023, 10:11 am

Related News

H&M to pay suppliers more as Bangladesh wages rise

The Stockholm-based company told its garment providers in Bangladesh that it will “absorb the increase of the wages in our product prices,” after the government agreed to raise the minimum monthly wage by 56% to 12,500 taka ($113) from December.

Bloomberg
25 November, 2023, 07:55 am
Last modified: 25 November, 2023, 10:11 am
People walk past an H&amp;M store in Berlin, Germany. Photo Bloomberg
People walk past an H&M store in Berlin, Germany. Photo Bloomberg

Hennes & Mauritz AB has pledged to offset higher workers wages in Bangladesh by raising the prices it pays suppliers for clothing made in the country, according to a letter seen by Bloomberg News.

The Stockholm-based company told its garment providers in Bangladesh that it will "absorb the increase of the wages in our product prices," after the government agreed to raise the minimum monthly wage by 56% to 12,500 taka ($113) from December.

"We support the development of fair and competitive wages in our supply chain and are working toward improving working conditions," the retailer said in the letter.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The Bangladesh pay deal followed weeks of deadly protests as thousands of garment workers took to the streets to demand a higher wage increase than that proposed by the industry group. Manufacturers in the country had feared the salary hike would eat into their profit margins as fashion retailers continue to pay the same prices for orders.

"We support the development of fair and competitive wages in our supply chain and are working toward improving working conditions"

By The retailer

"I was very worried about the increased wages," said Mostafiz Uddin, managing director at Denim Expert Ltd., who received the letter from H&M. "It's a great relief for me and it will help me to ensure fair wages for the workers." Uddin said he expected other brands to follow suit.

A spokesperson for H&M confirmed it had communicated changes in its purchasing practices to suppliers in a letter. 

Bangladesh has become the world's second-largest ready-made garment exporter after China, attracting the textile industry with rock-bottom wages. The industry employs about 4 million people and contributed one 10th of gross domestic product in 2022.

Economy / Top News / World+Biz

garment / RMG / Factories

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

In six years, Fuad&#039;s collection has grown to 60 typewriters, almost all of which are operational. Photo: Noor A Alam

The first one was a gift. Collecting typewriters became his passion after that

3h | Panorama
Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Comfort and couture: The revival of iconic women's pants in 2023

1d | Mode
Known as &quot;Joker Monir&quot; in the circus scene, 49-year-old Mohammad Monir, on his stilts strides across a field at a programme in Dhaka recently. Photo: Courtesy

Tales of Bangladesh’s vanishing circus artists

1d | Features
Gregor Roy-Chowdhury and his cousin Mrinal Roy-Chowdhury, the third of four sons of Sudhanaya Roy-Chowdhury, the lone member of the family who decided to stay back in Bangladesh. Photo: Kushal Ray/Courtesy

From Transylvania to Gopalganj: One man’s effort to rediscover his roots

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Will the Palestinians be released under the truce deal?

Will the Palestinians be released under the truce deal?

1d | TBS World
Population census: Ctg tops in immigration

Population census: Ctg tops in immigration

15h | TBS Stories
Israeli army arrests Al-Shifa Hospital doctors

Israeli army arrests Al-Shifa Hospital doctors

19h | TBS World
The UK economy will slow for another 2 years

The UK economy will slow for another 2 years

1d | TBS Economy