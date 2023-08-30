Helen Keller International, BGMEA join hands to enhance eye care for RMG workers

RMG

TBS Report
30 August, 2023, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 30 August, 2023, 06:59 pm

Helen Keller International, BGMEA join hands to enhance eye care for RMG workers

The initiative will focus on the provision of primary eye care services, including basic eye examinations, prescription glasses, and referrals for more complex eye disorders

TBS Report
30 August, 2023, 06:55 pm
Last modified: 30 August, 2023, 06:59 pm
Helen Keller International, BGMEA join hands to enhance eye care for RMG workers

Helen Keller, a leading global organisation dedicated to preventing blindness and promoting eye health, has partnered with the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) to address vision problems among garment workers in Bangladesh. 

The joint initiative aims to integrate comprehensive eye care services within health facilities managed by BGMEA, ultimately enhancing workers' productivity and well-being, reads a press release. 

Faruque Hassan, president of BGMEA, and Hasina Akhter, country director of Helen Keller International, Bangladesh signed the MoU on behalf of their respective sides at BGMEA complex on Wednesday (30 August). 

BGMEA Vice President Miran Ali and Director Neela Hosna Ara were also present at the MoU signing ceremony. 

With an estimated 27 million people suffering from moderate to severe visual impairment in Bangladesh, the partnership between Helen Keller and BGMEA seeks to address this issue head-on. 

The initiative will focus on the provision of primary eye care services, including basic eye examinations, prescription glasses, and referrals for more complex eye disorders. 

The project will involve training clinicians at five BGMEA-affiliated health facilities, equipping them with the necessary tools to provide effective eye care services. A key aspect of this collaboration is assessing the impact of improved eye health on workers' productivity. 

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan said, "We are delighted to partner with Helen Keller International in providing eye care services to garment workers in Bangladesh. The initiative will improve the eye health of workers, which in turn will also boost their productivity."

Hasina Akhter, country director of Helen Keller International, Bangladesh, said, "Carrying forward the legacy of Helen Keller, through this partnership between BGMEA and Helen Keller International,  we will be able to support the garment workers in eye health care and improve the quality of their life."

