Hamid Fabrics running at moderate efficiency, says MD after report on 'production halt'

RMG

TBS Report
08 July, 2024, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 08 July, 2024, 10:19 pm

Related News

Hamid Fabrics running at moderate efficiency, says MD after report on 'production halt'

The Hamid Fabrics officials made the clarification to The Business Standard on Monday (8 July) following a report titled “Hamid Fabrics 'halts production' due to gas crisis, capital shortage” published by TBS on Sunday (7 July).

TBS Report
08 July, 2024, 10:15 pm
Last modified: 08 July, 2024, 10:19 pm
Hamid Fabrics factory. Photo: Courtesy
Hamid Fabrics factory. Photo: Courtesy

Hamid Fabrics is running at moderate efficiency and is struggling to maintain adequate service levels to its customers, said its managing director Abdullah Al Mahmud amid reports of production halt due to a gas crisis.

The Hamid Fabrics officials made the clarification to The Business Standard on Monday (8 July) following a report titled "Hamid Fabrics 'halts production' due to gas crisis, capital shortage" published by TBS on Sunday (7 July).

Mahmud also clarified that the company is facing challenges to run its production at full capacity due to the gas crisis over the last couple of months.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

TBS published the report on Hamid Fabrics after Mohammad Ali Khokon, president of the Bangladesh Textile Mills Association on Saturday said textile millers are facing challenges as a severe gas crisis has pushed them to run their factories at low capacity.

Hamid Fabrics 'halts production' due to gas crisis, capital shortage

"Hamid Fabrics has already stopped production in this given situation," he said at a press conference.

However, speaking to TBS on Monday, Abdullah Al Mahmud said "Production and service levels in Hamid Fabrics PLC are uninterrupted and ongoing, despite the current utilities crisis in the country."

Speaking about Mohammad Ali Khokon's statement, Mahmud said the BTMA president "made the statement mistakenly".

"As we all know, a fall in productivity may well have an impact on working capital as well," added Mahmud.

"The entire Narayanganj-Narsingdi region is affected by the gas crisis, and that is where the Hamid Fabrics factory is located," Mahmud said.

He continued that the present gas pressure in the mills does not go beyond 2.0 PSI.;

"We had to invest in and activate alternate energy sources like LPG, which costs them at least Tk10 lakh every 36-48 hours," said the Hamid Fabrics MD.

Hamid is paying these bills from current cash flow to maintain and service its customer orders, he stated.

Bangladesh / Top News

RMG / Hamid Fabrics Ltd / Bangladesh / production halt

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Poster of the documentery &quot;Downfall: The Case Against Boeing&quot; (2022) aired on Netflix. Photos: Courtesy of Netflix

Capitalising safety: The fall of Boeing

6h | Features
In 2022, sculptor Tejosh Halder has set up his studio in Hazaribagh. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain

Once a tannery hub, Hazaribagh is becoming Dhaka's new art neighbourhood

15h | Panorama
Photos: Courtesy

5 small accessories that go a long way during trips

14h | Brands
Photo: Collected

Honda X-blade: Top-notch practicality with high efficiency and low-cost maintenance

1d | Wheels

More Videos from TBS

The agitators want to reform the quota system in all government jobs

The agitators want to reform the quota system in all government jobs

2h | Videos
Real Madrid's alleged referee assistance is baseless

Real Madrid's alleged referee assistance is baseless

1h | Videos
Hezbollah Targets Major Israeli Sites

Hezbollah Targets Major Israeli Sites

4h | Videos
Bangla Blockade: JU students block Dhaka-Aricha highway

Bangla Blockade: JU students block Dhaka-Aricha highway

6h | Videos