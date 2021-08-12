Govt's crucial support helped RMG industry make a turnaround: BGMEA chief 

President of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) Faruque Hassan has thanked the government for providing crucial support to the RMG industry during the difficult time of Covid pandemic that helped the sector "survive and make a turnaround".

He also thanked the government for bringing garment workers under the Covid-19 vaccination programme on a priority basis.

Faruque Hassan had a meeting with State Minister for Labour and Employment Begum Monnujan Sufian at the Secretariat on Wednesday and discussed the overall situation of the ready-made garment industry, the BGMEA said on Thursday.

Hassan apprised the state minister of the current state of the industry which is putting in all-out efforts to recover from the pandemic impacts and move ahead.

"We requested the government to vaccinate garment workers on a priority basis as there is no alternative to mass vaccination of the workers to keep factories running," said the BGMEA president, adding that all the garment workers are being brought under the vaccine coverage.

BGMEA Senior Vice President SM Mannan (Kochi) was also present at the meeting.