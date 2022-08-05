Govt urged to form new wage board for RMG workers

Readymade garment workers have urged the government to institute a new wage board for them immediately considering soaring prices of daily commodities and rising living costs.

Under the leadership of the National Garment Workers Federation (NGWF), garment workers made their demands at a human chain in the capital on Friday.

They said garment workers are in dire and miserable circumstances amid spiralling prices of daily essentials.

The government set the minimum wage four years ago for workers of the apparel sector, the country's largest export-oriented industry.

A fresh minimum wage has not yet been set for garment workers, although prices of daily essentials, house rent, and living costs, have in the meantime gone up significantly, they said.

Garment Workers Federation President, Amirul Haque, strongly demanded a new living wage to be set for workers in the apparel sector.

"We demand the formation of a new wage board for garment workers and a dignified standard of living for workers, given the country's economic advancement," he said.

The federation leaders also urged all worker organisations to remain united and play a responsible role in this regard.