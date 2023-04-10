Wage board formed to review RMG workers' pay

RMG

TBS Report
10 April, 2023, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 10 April, 2023, 08:20 pm

Related News

Wage board formed to review RMG workers' pay

TBS Report
10 April, 2023, 08:10 pm
Last modified: 10 April, 2023, 08:20 pm
Photo: Rajib Dhar
Photo: Rajib Dhar

The government has formed a new wage board to review garment workers' minimum monthly wages from the existing Tk8,000 fixed in 2018.

On Sunday, the Ministry of Labour and Employment issued a circular announcing the appointment of representatives from RMG industry owners and workers for the board.

According to the circular, former president of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association Md Siddiqur Rahman and Bangladesh National Garments Workers Employees League President Sirajul Islam Rony have been appointed owners' and workers' representatives respectively for the wage board.

The representatives would work with a four-member permanent board headed by senior district judge Liaquat Ali Molla.

Other permanent board members are Bangladesh Employers' Federation representative Moksud Belal Siddiqui, workers' representative Jatiya Sramik League leader Sultan Ahmed and independent member Md Kamal Uddin, a professor of Dhaka University.

The last wage board was formed in early 2018 and in December of that year, the minimum wage of Tk8,000 was fixed for garment workers with Tk4,100 as basic pay, Tk2,050 as house rent, Tk600 as medical allowance, Tk350 as transport allowance and Tk900 as food allowance.

RMG workers and labour rights groups have staged demonstrations in the capital and other parts of the country since the middle of last year demanding a hike in wages considering the rising commodity prices and living costs.

Earlier this year, the Bangladesh Garments Workers Unity Council, a platform of seven associations, also demanded a new wage board with minimum monthly wages of Tk22,000.

At present, there are 42 sectors in the country where the minimum wages are set by the government. However, 50 other sectors, such as the domestic work and transport sectors, are not covered by the national wage structures.

The labour law, amended twice in consultation with development partners and local stakeholders, requires the forming of a new wage board every five years to settle wage structures for every industry. The law also allows forming of a wage board every three years in special situations.

Top News

RMG / Wage Board

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Illustration: TBS

Why ASEAN never lived up to its potential as a regional gamechanger

8h | Thoughts
Dani Rodrik. Sketch: TBS

Will new trade policies leave the developing world behind?

9h | Thoughts
Photo: Courtesy

Plastic Exchange Store: Bidyanondo's recipe for a plastic-free Saint Martin's Island

5h | Panorama
With their unique collection of bags, Rene&#039; Bangladesh has been winning the hearts of people who appreciate the craftsmanship and creativity of locally-made products. Photo: Courtesy

Backpacks from Rene' Bangladesh: Bringing La La Land to life

11h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Modi releases tiger census data

Modi releases tiger census data

59m | TBS World
Where do squad dogs go after retirement?

Where do squad dogs go after retirement?

5h | TBS Stories
Two Black Holes close to earth discovered

Two Black Holes close to earth discovered

6h | TBS Science
Eid busy in Munshiganj readymade clothing village

Eid busy in Munshiganj readymade clothing village

8h | TBS Stories

Most Read

1
Photo: Joynal Abedin Shishir
Markets

Nobin Fashion's Tk300 panjabis attract crowds

2
Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine
Bangladesh

Vlogger harassment: Viral Md Kalu released after paying Tk200 fine

3
Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained
Bangladesh

Man scales Swadhinata Stambha; asks rescuers for cigarettes, then ends up detained

4
Bangladesh Bank's server restored after 7hrs
Banking

Bangladesh Bank's server restored after 7hrs

5
Bangladesh Bank sets new lending rate formula
Banking

Bangladesh Bank sets new lending rate formula

6
Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka
Economy

Bangladesh's brand value more than twice of Pakistan, 10 times of Sri Lanka