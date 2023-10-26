GM Quader supports RMG workers’ demand for minimum wage of Tk23,000

RMG

UNB
26 October, 2023, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 26 October, 2023, 09:04 pm

Related News

GM Quader supports RMG workers’ demand for minimum wage of Tk23,000

The workers, who play a pivotal role in earning foreign currency, have to lead the worst life without humanity, GM Quader said.

UNB
26 October, 2023, 09:00 pm
Last modified: 26 October, 2023, 09:04 pm
GM Quader supports RMG workers’ demand for minimum wage of Tk23,000

Jatiya Party Chairman Ghulam Muhammad (GM) Quader on Thursday expressed his solidarity with the ongoing movement by readymade garment (RMG) workers to raise the minimum wage to Tk23,000 from Tk8,000.

Claiming the movement to increase the wage as rational, he called upon the authorities to meet the demand of the workers.

GM Quader, also deputy leader from the opposition party, said this in a statement signed by the party's Press Secretary-2 Khandaker Delowar Jalali.

The workers, who play a pivotal role in earning foreign currency, have to lead the worst life without humanity, he said.

Addressing the role of the RMG workers in the advancement of the country, the opposition leader said the workers are being subjected to discrimination in the civilised society.

At the outset of the RMG industry, the workers were paid a trivial honourium, later their minimum salary was fixed Tk5,300 against their demand for Tk16,000 following a movement in 2013, he said.

Similarly, an amount of Tk8,000 was assessed as minimum salary during the 2018-movement which was effective from Pohela Boishakh in 2019.

Expressing his solidarity with the movement, GM Quader said it is impossible to lead life with Tk8,000 in the days of price hikes.

Referring to an outcome of a research conducted by Centre for Policy Dialogue (CPD) that a four-member family needs Tk22,421 to survive a month, he said, adding that the movement to fix minimum wage of Tk23,000 will have to be accepted on humanitarian ground.

The Jatiya Party chairman urged all to behave generously with the RMG workers.

Economy / Top News

GM Quader / minimum wage

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The grand inauguration of the event was kicked off by a ceremonial ribbon-cutting, with notable figures such as Mr. Wahid Malek, Abul Hasnat Belal, and Tanvir Shahriar Emon attending as chief guests. Photos: Asif Chowdhury

Rancon Arcade Auto Fiesta: A new height for Chattogram's automotive scene

3h | Wheels
A demonstrator holds a sign, at a protest against ongoing bombing of Gaza, in London, October 21, 2023. Photo: Reuters

On Israel-Palestine, Western media and its people stand on different sides

7h | Panorama
Amira’s unique selling point is its innovative prints, and the brand introduces thematic collections with captivating prints. Photo: Amira

Embrace ethnic prints with style

12h | Mode
Representational illustration of a lamp post/Collected

Kerosene lamp posts of Thataribazar still standing with thousand memories

11h | Features

More Videos from TBS

Ancient Indian culture in Cricket World Cup

Ancient Indian culture in Cricket World Cup

4h | TBS SPORTS
Australia records versus Netherlands in World Cup

Australia records versus Netherlands in World Cup

1d | TBS SPORTS
We ‘die slowly every single day’: What survival means for one Gaza family

We ‘die slowly every single day’: What survival means for one Gaza family

1d | TBS World
National Wage Policy is underway to ensure fair wages to workers

National Wage Policy is underway to ensure fair wages to workers

1d | TBS Economy