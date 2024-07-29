Global apparel brands, retailers concerned about timely shipment amid internet disruptions, port delays

TBS Report
29 July, 2024, 05:20 pm
Last modified: 29 July, 2024, 06:23 pm

Workers at an RMG factory. File Photo: Rajib Dhar/TBS
International apparel brands and retailers today (29 July) expressed concern about the timely shipment of garments products because of the internet disruptions and delays in the ports.

In a meeting with the leaders of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) at the organisation's office at Uttara in Dhaka, the buyers urged the garment exporters to ensure timely shipment of goods.

They also called on the BGMEA leaders talk with the government officials to restore uninterrupted internet with high speed so that they can communicate with their headquarters.  

However, after the meeting with the international retailers and brands, BGMEA president S M Mannan Kochi said the retailers and brands assured them that they will not seek any discount, air shipment or cancellation of purchase orders because of the latest spell of violence and stoppage of production.

