Glamour Dresses Limited awarded champion in ESSAB Safety Excellence Award 2024

Glamour Dresses Limited has been awarded as the champion by the ESSAB for proper implementation and maintenance of fire safety.

Glamour Dresses Limited, the newest concern of Textown Group received the Electronic Safety and Security Association of Bangladesh (ESSAB) Safety Excellence Award 2024 - "Champion" (1st Place) at the 9th International Fire, Safety and Security Expo 2024 organised by ESSAB, in Industrial Building (RMG & Textile) category.

Minister of Home Affairs Asaduzzaman Khan M.P was the chief guest of the award ceremony held at Bangabandhu International Conference Centre (BICC).

ABM Sakkaf and Rafia Anowar, directors of Glamour Dresses Limited accepted the award and safety certificate from the Honorable Minister.

Glamour Dresses Limited is a state-of-the-art building where sustainability and safety aspects have been considered for the far future. In the event of a fire, evacuation of 5000 people can be completed in less than one minute.

Furthermore, the LPG room has been placed outside the factory premises with all the necessary controls so that in the event of an accident no harm is caused to the employees or the factory.

Glamour Dresses Limited ensures that when it comes to safety, there shall be no compromise of any kind and now this tremendous effort has been awarded for excellence in the field of fire safety while Glamour Dresses Limited is the flag-bearer of this accomplishment.