German University's collaboration with BGMEA  to strengthen CIEOSH

TBS Report
06 November, 2022, 08:55 pm
Last modified: 06 November, 2022, 09:12 pm

Photo: Courtesy
Photo: Courtesy

A delegation of the Technical University of Dresden (TUD) visited the BGMEA Complex in Dhaka on Sunday as part of the collaboration with BGMEA to provide technical and knowledge support to the Centre of Innovation, Efficiency and Occupational Safety and Health (CIEOSH).

Technical University of Dresden is a public research university in Dresden city and one of Germany's top 10 largest universities.

The delegation participated in the kick-off workshop of the Inno [email protected] "Fostering Innovation, Performance and Resilience through Leadership and Modern Work-Design" project, jointly implemented by the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), TUD and GIZ HELD.

They also met BGMEA President Faruque Hassan and exchanged views on how BGMEA, TUD and GIZ could work together to develop the CIEOSH.

Professor Jurgen Wegge, Professor Petra Kemter- Hofmann, and Professor Lars Fritzsche from TUD, along with Christian Bochmann, project manager of GIZ HELD joined the workshop which was also attended by BGMEA Vice President Miran Ali, and Textile Cluster Coordinator of GIZ Bangladesh Werner Lange, among others.

Through Inno [email protected], BGMEA, TUD and GIZ HELD will collaborate to develop the Center of Innovation, Efficiency and OSH of BGMEA, its curriculum and standard operating procedure (SOP) through research that will include three studies – IC study, training study and Dhaka study.

During the meeting, BGMEA President Faruque Hassan emphasised the importance of innovation and technological upgradation in the RMG industry of Bangladesh to facilitate its transition towards a higher level of competency for sustainable growth.

He thanked the TUD and GIZ for their support which would play a vital role in making the CIEOSH an innovative and effective centre of knowledge that would contribute to the development of the RMG industry in the coming days.

The TUD delegation expressed their commitment to assisting the CIEOSH in developing its capacity.

BGMEA / Technical University of Dresden / Centre of Innovation, Efficiency and OSH

