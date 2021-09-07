German clothing brand KiK collaborates with BGMEA to finance vaccines for RMG workers

RMG

TBS Report
07 September, 2021, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 07 September, 2021, 01:36 pm

Related News

German clothing brand KiK collaborates with BGMEA to finance vaccines for RMG workers

TBS Report
07 September, 2021, 01:35 pm
Last modified: 07 September, 2021, 01:36 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Renowned German brand KiK has donated to purchase Covid-19 vaccines for garment workers in Bangladesh. The donation was made through BGMEA which will be forwarded to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare as the government is responsible for procuring and administering the vaccines.

The donation comes as a part of the KiK's social responsibility as a long-standing partner of the garment industry in Bangladesh. In addition to sourcing garments, KiK has been involved with social projects in Bangladesh for many years and established a number of charitable organisations like schools and medical stations.

"As a result of our many years of close cooperation, we became very aware of the impact of the Corona pandemic on the country and the garment industry in particular. People in this industry work indoors, where they are at increased risk of infection. For me, there is no doubt that vaccination is the best protection against coronavirus. With our donation, we want to make a contribution to ensure that people in the garment industry in Bangladesh are protected in the best possible way," explains Patrick Zahn, CEO KiK, the motivation behind the donation.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan praised the initiative of the German brand and said, "The garment industry serves as the most important pillar of Bangladesh economy. This sector has suffered tremendously from the effects of the COVID pandemic and continues to do so to this day. To protect the entire economy of the country, it is crucial that workers and employees in this industry can be offered a vaccine. Thanks to the generous donation of the German company KiK, we are able to procure and vaccinate thousands of RMG workers in Bangladesh."

Earlier, BGMEA requested the government to bring garment workers under vaccination on a priority basis, considering them as frontliners. As a result, the government of Bangladesh launched the vaccination programme for the RMG workers in July this year which is going on at present.

Covid-19 in Bangladesh

RMG Workers / Vaccine / BGMEA / KiK / clothing brand / german

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

More Videos from TBS

Schools are reopening, is everyone happy?

Schools are reopening, is everyone happy?

20h | Videos
Afghanistan's all-female orchestra ‘Zohra’ falls silent

Afghanistan's all-female orchestra ‘Zohra’ falls silent

20h | Videos
Ground Force: Conceptual storytelling album

Ground Force: Conceptual storytelling album

20h | Videos
Endangered Dolphins

Endangered Dolphins

20h | Videos

Most Read

1
I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain
Corporates

I resigned from Evaly 3 months ago: Arif R Hossain

2
Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world
Education

Bangladesh’s school closure longest in the world

3
Schools, colleges likely to reopen on 12 September: Dipu Moni
Bangladesh

Schools, colleges likely to reopen on 12 September: Dipu Moni

4
Actor Ziaul Faruq Apurba
Glitz

Apurba to tie the knot with a Bangladeshi-American girl  

5
Representational Image. Photo: Collected.
Bangladesh

Resumption of bubble flights with India postponed

6
Photo: Noor A Alam/TBS
Food

Khichuri tales: Dhaka’s top 5 khichuri places