German brand Lidl expresses interest to increase business with Bangladesh 

Appreciating the progress made by the RMG industry, Stefan Erhart, the chief financial officer of Lidl and Kaufland Asia, expressed interest of Lidl in increasing business with Bangladesh.

During a courtesy visit to BGMEA President Faruque Hassan on Wednesday, he also showed Lidl's interest in sourcing diversified products, including tents, ceramics, and bicycles from Bangladesh.

During the meeting, they discussed the current business landscape in the RMG industry of Bangladesh, its prospects, challenges, and how the industry is working to address the issues, reads a press release.

They had discussions also about the future areas of collaboration, including strengthening the partnership of Lidl with their suppliers and expanding the business base in Bangladesh.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan highlighted the recent developments of Bangladesh's RMG industry that helped fortify its position as a safe and sustainable apparel sourcing hub in the global market.

He also shed light on the ongoing initiatives of the industry along with future plans to enhance the capacity, and reputation of Bangladesh as a high-value garment manufacturing hub.

The BGMEA President called on Lidl to extend cooperation with their suppliers to develop their capacity in manufacturing more diversified products and adopting sustainable production practices.

He also pointed to the industry's increasing focus on product diversification, technology upgradation, skill development, and productivity enhancement along with the immense emphasis and efforts being put to make the industry environmentally sustainable.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan called on Lidl to collaborate with the Center of Innovation Efficiency and OSH to strengthen its capacity.

He also called on the German brand to collaborate with BGMEA University of Fashion and Technology (BUFT) to develop the skills of the students in fashion design and relevant subjects.

Bastian Grafe, senior director of Lidl Bangladesh, was also present at the meeting.

