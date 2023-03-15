German brand Lidl expresses interest to increase business with Bangladesh 

RMG

TBS Report 
15 March, 2023, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 15 March, 2023, 09:54 pm

Related News

German brand Lidl expresses interest to increase business with Bangladesh 

The BGMEA president called on Lidl to collaborate with BGMEA University of Fashion and Technology to develop skills of the students

TBS Report 
15 March, 2023, 09:50 pm
Last modified: 15 March, 2023, 09:54 pm
German brand Lidl expresses interest to increase business with Bangladesh 

Appreciating the progress made by the RMG industry, Stefan Erhart, the chief financial officer of Lidl and Kaufland Asia, expressed interest of Lidl in increasing business with Bangladesh.  

During a courtesy visit to BGMEA President Faruque Hassan on Wednesday, he also showed Lidl's interest in sourcing diversified products, including tents, ceramics, and bicycles from Bangladesh.

During the meeting, they discussed the current business landscape in the RMG industry of Bangladesh, its prospects, challenges, and how the industry is working to address the issues, reads a press release. 

They had discussions also about the future areas of collaboration, including strengthening the partnership of Lidl with their suppliers and expanding the business base in Bangladesh.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan highlighted the recent developments of Bangladesh's RMG industry that helped fortify its position as a safe and sustainable apparel sourcing hub in the global market. 

He also shed light on the ongoing initiatives of the industry along with future plans to enhance the capacity, and reputation of Bangladesh as a high-value garment manufacturing hub.

The BGMEA President called on Lidl to extend cooperation with their suppliers to develop their capacity in manufacturing more diversified products and adopting sustainable production practices.

He also pointed to the industry's increasing focus on product diversification, technology upgradation, skill development, and productivity enhancement along with the immense emphasis and efforts being put to make the industry environmentally sustainable. 

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan called on Lidl to collaborate with the Center of Innovation Efficiency and OSH to strengthen its capacity. 

He also called on the German brand to collaborate with BGMEA University of Fashion and Technology (BUFT) to develop the skills of the students in fashion design and relevant subjects. 

Bastian Grafe, senior director of Lidl Bangladesh, was also present at the meeting.
 

BGMEA / Apparel

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Founded on approximately 10 katha of land on the banks of the Dhanu River, there are 65 arots in Balikhola where hundreds of fishermen with dozens of trawlers come to sell their fish. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Inside the morning rush in Balikhola, the 150-year-old market for freshwater fish

7h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Why we need to ensure diversity in the workplace

12h | Pursuit
Anyone from any background and any age bracket can apply for Project Code boot camp as long as they are eager to learn to code. But applicants have to pass a lengthy but ‘necessary’ admission process to get enrolled. Photo: Noor-A-Alam

Project Code: Bridging the gap between industry and academia

12h | Pursuit
Attendees were given Sayan&#039;s book, ‘Startup As I Saw It’. Photo: Courtesy

Sayan Chakraborty inspires young minds at Army-IBA startup session

11h | Pursuit

More Videos from TBS

Who made a records at the 95th Oscar

Who made a records at the 95th Oscar

3h | TBS Entertainment
Iraqi who threw shoe at President Bush still angry

Iraqi who threw shoe at President Bush still angry

1h | TBS World
Will Bakhmut decide the future of Ukraine war?

Will Bakhmut decide the future of Ukraine war?

2h | TBS World
Low-budget film wins again at the Oscars

Low-budget film wins again at the Oscars

4h | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
The Money Plant Link (Pvt) Ltd microbus which was transporting Tk11.25 crore of Dutch Bangla Bank today. Photo: Collected
Crime

Tk9cr recovered, 7 detained over DBBL microbus robbery: DB

2
Photo: Zia Chowdhury
Bangladesh

Expecting mother searches for husband missing since Gulistan blast

3
The flame of grit and passion burns bright
Sponsored

The flame of grit and passion burns bright

4
Metro rail may reduce the need for people to live near workplaces. Photo: TBS
Transport

Metro rail to run at full capacity on Uttara-Agargaon route from July

5
Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way
Banking

Take a loan, buy the bank - the Southeast way

6
The trials and triumphs of a single mother 
Panorama

The trials and triumphs of a single mother 