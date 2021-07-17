Gazipur RMG workers block roads demanding arrears

Workers of a readymade garment factory today in Gazipur have blocked the Dhaka-Joydebpur highway near the Laxmipura area on Saturday demanding their arrears and allowances ahead of Eid-ul-Azha.

Traffic is closed on both sides of the highway due to the blockade.

About 700 workers on different levels are yet to receive their salaries of seven months at the Style Craft Limited factory. They have been repeatedly protesting for their unpaid wages since 13 July.

Workers of the factory complained that the authority announced to pay the dues on 15 July but they eventually failed to do that despite a written application from the workers.

The workers further added that the demonstration will continue until the demands are met.

Reportedly, the company is yet to pay the workers for three months of the current year and four months of the previous two years Besides, at least four thousand workers are in arrears for the current month.

Meanwhile, additional police have been deployed in the factory area to avoid any unpleasant situation.

Gazipur Metropolitan Sadar Police Officer-in-Charge (OC) Rafiqul Islam said, "Workers have been protesting by blocking highways for several days demanding payment of arrears. Police have been in regular touch with the owners to settle the matter."

