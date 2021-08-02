Garments Sramik Federation demands 6-point charter

Sommilito Garments Sramik Federation (SGSF) on Monday came up with a six-point demand aiming to minimise harassment of garment workers and ensure safety for them amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

The organisation has also sent a letter of their demands to the secretary of the Public Administration Ministry on Monday.

During the lockdown, garment factories have to arrange transports for workers, otherwise factory authority must announce additional transport allowance for them, SGSF demanded in the letter.

Necessary monitoring systems should be managed so that every worker maintains 3-feet distance and follow health guidelines at the entrance of their workplaces, SGSF said.

Adequate number of physicians and nurses should be available at factories and all factories must ensure isolation system, the organisation sought.

SGSF also sought Tk3,000 per month as risk allowance for the workers as they are working amid the lockdown since May 2020.

Garments owners have to ensure vaccination for all frontline RMG workers and employees and allow leave with payments if any complications arise after the inoculation.

In this current crisis moment, no factories should lay-off or sack any of its workers, SGSF said, demanding legal action for the violation of this rule.

Finally, directions must be issued for taking measures to activate social safety system for all workers, the worker's organisation demanded.

Amid the ongoing lockdown, on Friday, the government decided to allow export-oriented mills and factories to open from 1 August.

The move came following repeated requests from the manufacturers and their representatives to reopen factories amid the ongoing lockdown, to prevent massive losses.

Before that the government had kept most factory units closed to curb the spread of new variant of coronavirus from 23 July.