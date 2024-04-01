Garment workers in Gazipur stage protest over unpaid wages, bonus ahead of Eid

RMG

TBS Report
01 April, 2024, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 01 April, 2024, 01:50 pm

Related News

Garment workers in Gazipur stage protest over unpaid wages, bonus ahead of Eid

The factory, employing around 8,000 workers, has left many physically challenged individuals among its workforce unpaid since February

TBS Report
01 April, 2024, 01:30 pm
Last modified: 01 April, 2024, 01:50 pm
Photo: TBS
Photo: TBS

Workers of Keya Knit Composite, a garment factory located in Gazipur's Konabari, have taken to the streets in protest over unpaid wages, bonuses, and annual leave entitlements, just days before Eid-ul-Fitr.

Beginning at 6 am today (1 April), disgruntled employees blocked the roads in front of the factory premises in Konabari and demanded immediate settlement of their outstanding payments, said KM Ashraf Uddin, officer-in-charge of Konabari Police Station. 

According to sources, the factory, employing around 8,000 workers, has left many physically challenged individuals among its workforce unpaid since February. Moreover, promised holiday bonuses and Eid pay are yet to be disbursed.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

"We have been promised our overdue wage of February, holiday pay, and bonuses before Eid, but the management has failed to fulfil their commitments," said one protesting worker.

Another worker, Mahibur Rahman, said, "Eid is approaching. We haven't received our salaries or bonuses. How will we celebrate with our families? We don't even know when we will receive our dues. What will happen if Eid arrives and we still haven't been paid?"

Meanwhile, Sumon Mia, an administration officer at the factory, said, "The workers will get salary of February and bonus. An announcement has been made that they will be paid."

Bangladesh / Top News

RMG Workers protest

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Subscribing to Lean Nation means meals in moderate portions. Photo: Courtesy

Lean Nation: Wholesome meals for people on the go

7h | Panorama
Ashraf’s 190E currently looks like it has just been purchased from a Mercedes dealership. Photo: Akif Hamid

Restoring a Mercedes 190E to its old glory

22h | Wheels
'The next 100 years': Which 29 predictions made by scientists in 1990 have come true?

'The next 100 years': Which 29 predictions made by scientists in 1990 have come true?

23h | Features
Photo: Collected

Celebrating the joy of giving: Eid gifts for your loved ones

4h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

Tens of thousands rally against Netanyahu government in Jerusalem

Tens of thousands rally against Netanyahu government in Jerusalem

43m | Videos
Mutton Rogan Josh

Mutton Rogan Josh

2h | Videos
During the war Zelensky's income increased more than three times!

During the war Zelensky's income increased more than three times!

4h | Videos
AI innovator Sir Demis Hassabis: Video games can boost creativity in young

AI innovator Sir Demis Hassabis: Video games can boost creativity in young

5h | Videos