Garment workers in Gazipur stage protest over unpaid wages, bonus ahead of Eid

Workers of Keya Knit Composite, a garment factory located in Gazipur's Konabari, have taken to the streets in protest over unpaid wages, bonuses, and annual leave entitlements, just days before Eid-ul-Fitr.

Beginning at 6 am today (1 April), disgruntled employees blocked the roads in front of the factory premises in Konabari and demanded immediate settlement of their outstanding payments, said KM Ashraf Uddin, officer-in-charge of Konabari Police Station.

According to sources, the factory, employing around 8,000 workers, has left many physically challenged individuals among its workforce unpaid since February. Moreover, promised holiday bonuses and Eid pay are yet to be disbursed.

"We have been promised our overdue wage of February, holiday pay, and bonuses before Eid, but the management has failed to fulfil their commitments," said one protesting worker.

Another worker, Mahibur Rahman, said, "Eid is approaching. We haven't received our salaries or bonuses. How will we celebrate with our families? We don't even know when we will receive our dues. What will happen if Eid arrives and we still haven't been paid?"

Meanwhile, Sumon Mia, an administration officer at the factory, said, "The workers will get salary of February and bonus. An announcement has been made that they will be paid."