Garment workers’ federation demands withdrawal of cases against workers within 7 days

The National Garment Workers Federation (NGWF) has demanded that the cases filed against workers during recent unrest to be withdrawn within seven days.

The NGWF and IndustriALL Bangladesh Council (IBC) jointly organized a human chain in front of National Press Club on Sunday (19 November).

Speaking at the human chain, NGWF and IBC President Amirul Haque Amin said, "If the garment industry doesn't resume normal operations within seven days, both the garment owners and the government will be accountable for the situation."

He further demanded an end to the widespread arrests of garment workers and leaders and release of detained workers.

He also urged the wage board to reconsider increasing minimum wage to 65% from existing 53%.

Earlier on 7 November, the RMG wage board fixed the minimum wage for the sector at Tk12,500 after discussing with factory owners and workers representatives.

On 12 November, the labour and employment ministry published a gazette fixing the minimum wage for the sector at Tk12,500.

However, a section of workers rejected the government's newly set minimum wage of Tk12,500.

On 21 October, RMG workers took to the streets to demand that their minimum wage be increased from the existing Tk8,000 to Tk20,390.

The garments sector — the jewel in Bangladesh's export crown, with exports reaching over $46.99 billion in the fiscal year 2023 — was ravaged by protests in recent weeks centring a hike in the minimum wage.

On 30 October, at least three people were killed and several injured in massive clashes between police and ready-made garment workers in several industrial areas in Ashulia, Savar, and Gazipur.

Following the weeklong clashes, the factory owners on 1 November agreed to pay higher minimum wages to garment workers than Tk10,400, which they proposed earlier.

