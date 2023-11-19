Garment workers’ federation demands withdrawal of cases against workers within 7 days

RMG

TBS Report
19 November, 2023, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 19 November, 2023, 10:00 pm

Related News

Garment workers’ federation demands withdrawal of cases against workers within 7 days

TBS Report
19 November, 2023, 09:55 pm
Last modified: 19 November, 2023, 10:00 pm
Garment workers’ federation demands withdrawal of cases against workers within 7 days

The National Garment Workers Federation (NGWF) has demanded that the cases filed against workers during recent unrest to be withdrawn within seven days.

The NGWF and IndustriALL Bangladesh Council (IBC) jointly organized a human chain in front of National Press Club on Sunday (19 November).

Speaking at the human chain, NGWF and IBC President Amirul Haque Amin said, "If the garment industry doesn't resume normal operations within seven days, both the garment owners and the government will be accountable for the situation."

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

He further demanded an end to the widespread arrests of garment workers and leaders and release of detained workers.

He also urged the wage board to reconsider increasing minimum wage to 65% from existing 53%.

Earlier on 7 November, the RMG wage board fixed the minimum wage for the sector at Tk12,500 after discussing with factory owners and workers representatives.

On 12 November, the labour and employment ministry published a gazette fixing the minimum wage for the sector at Tk12,500.

However, a section of workers rejected the government's newly set minimum wage of Tk12,500.
On 21 October, RMG workers took to the streets to demand that their minimum wage be increased from the existing Tk8,000 to Tk20,390.

The garments sector — the jewel in Bangladesh's export crown, with exports reaching over $46.99 billion in the fiscal year 2023 — was ravaged by protests in recent weeks centring a hike in the minimum wage.

On 30 October, at least three people were killed and several injured in massive clashes between police and ready-made garment workers in several industrial areas in Ashulia, Savar, and Gazipur.

Following the weeklong clashes, the factory owners on 1 November agreed to pay higher minimum wages to garment workers than Tk10,400, which they proposed earlier.
 

RMG sector / minimum wage / Bangladesh / Garment workers

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

The MG 4 comes around in the form of a hatchback, almost resembling a sub-compact SUV. Photos: Akif Hamid

MG 4 EV: Electric experience at an affordable price

7h | Wheels
Photo: Nayem Ali

Tape tennis cricket: A yorker from childhood

7h | Features
Dhola Zamindar Bari still stands in its original condition on 38 Rankin Street, Wari. It housed Poet Saleha Chowdhury’s (Dr Nandy’s neighbour and his daughter’s friend) family in the 1950s. Photo: Saleh Shafiq

How Dr Nandy left a rich legacy in Wari

13h | Panorama
Hamas and Tehran have not seen eye-to-eye in the recent past. On 5 November 2023, Iran&#039;s supreme leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei met with Palestinian militant group Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran. The photo is from an earlier meeting in June this year. Photo: Reuters

Is an Israel-Iran war on the cards?

13h | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Musk's starship exploded eight minutes after reaching space

Musk's starship exploded eight minutes after reaching space

18m | Tech Talk
Russia lifts gasoline export ban

Russia lifts gasoline export ban

1h | TBS Economy
Biden threatens Israel with visa ban

Biden threatens Israel with visa ban

2h | TBS World
Doubts about Black Friday sales

Doubts about Black Friday sales

5h | TBS Economy