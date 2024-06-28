Garment workers demand budget allocation, rationing system

RMG

TBS Report
28 June, 2024, 02:50 pm
Last modified: 28 June, 2024, 03:33 pm

RMG leaders highlighted that the garment industry accounts for 84% of the country's total exports, with 70% of the workers being women. However, this budget lacks any special provisions for these female workers

Women&#039;s Committee of the National Garment Workers Federation (NGWF) organises protest rally in front of the National Press Club on Thursday, 27 June 2024. Photo: TBS
Women's Committee of the National Garment Workers Federation (NGWF) organises protest rally in front of the National Press Club on Thursday, 27 June 2024. Photo: TBS

Garment workers' organisations held protest rallies, symbolic hunger strikes, and demonstrations yesterday (27 June), demanding separate budget allocation and a rationing system for garment workers. 

The protest took place in front of the National Press Club and Ashulia Press Club. 

In front of the National Press Club, the Women's Committee of the National Garment Workers Federation (NGWF) organised the event which was presided over by Women's Committee President Jesmin Akter and conducted by General Secretary Camellia Hasan. 

"The prime minister, along with the commerce minister and the state minister for labour, had spoken about a rationing system for workers. Despite having the largest budget, no ration system was included," said NGWF Central President Amirul Haque Amin addressing the rally. 

"A rationing system for all garment workers might require Tk10,000 crore, but the finance minister did not include it in the budget. There is still an opportunity to implement a rationing system in the upcoming budget. If this is not done, female workers will be forced to surround the Parliament and the Prime Minister's Office," Amin warned. 

Simultaneously, the National Garment Solidarity held a human chain and rally, demanding a rationing system for garment workers and the abolition of tax exemptions for undisclosed assets in the budget. 

In Ashulia, the Bangladesh Textile-Garment Workers Federation organised a protest rally in front of the Ashulia Press Club, condemning the lack of budget allocation for the labor sector and the absence of a rationing system.

RMG Workers protest

