Garment workers block roads in Chattogram demanding unpaid wages

Garment workers in the Mansurabad area of Chattogram staged a protest by blocking roads to demand their unpaid wages.

The Sub-Inspector of Double Mooring Police Station Nazrul Islam said the workers were claiming their two months' salary arrears.

"The workers finally dispersed from the roads around 1am after police intervention, following assurance of payment of their pending wages," he added.

More than 200 workers from the Media Garments factory blocked the roads on Tuesday around 11pm, causing a traffic jam from Deyan Hat Mor to Mansurabad area.

Officer-in-Charge (OC) Sakhaowat Hossain of the Double Mooring Police Station said the factory authorities assured to pay the wages by 31 July.

He said following this, the protestors ended the blockade and returned home.