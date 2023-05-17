Tougher value addition rules for an RMG segment mulled

RMG

Shaikh Abdullah & Jasim Uddin
17 May, 2023, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 17 May, 2023, 11:09 pm

Related News

Tougher value addition rules for an RMG segment mulled

Shaikh Abdullah & Jasim Uddin
17 May, 2023, 10:45 pm
Last modified: 17 May, 2023, 11:09 pm
Bangladesh became home to the highest number of green garment factories in the world with 183 USGBC LEED-certified factories. Photo: Mumit M
Bangladesh became home to the highest number of green garment factories in the world with 183 USGBC LEED-certified factories. Photo: Mumit M

Highlights: 

  • FY22 RMG exports were $42.6B; CMT's share ranges from 15% to 20%
  • Minimum 20% value addition required for incentives
  • Exporters argue present value addition calculation is transparent and simple
  • Proposed import duty on materials for star and luxury hotels to increase to 110% after decade-long 10% benefit
  • Duty benefits granted on 40 materials

The government has planned to implement stricter regulations regarding the eligibility criteria for cash incentives provided to garment exporters who rely on materials supplied by their buyers, according to officials of the Bangladesh Bank.

In another move, the duty concession on the import of materials for luxury hotels is likely to be withdrawn in the coming budget, said finance ministry officials.

Apparel manufacturers who receive fabrics and other materials from buyers and export finished products after cutting, making, and trimming (CMT), will now be subject to a revised calculation of their value addition. To qualify for cash incentives, the value addition must amount to at least 20%.

Currently, exporters in this sector determine the value addition by subtracting the cost of production, including purchases from local markets and profit margins, from the export proceeds except for freight costs. 

But under the proposed new rules, the value addition rate will be calculated on the basis of the price of goods purchased from the local market and CMT materials' value.

Bangladeshi exporters buy various items such as cartons, poly, printing and labels from local markets. Exporters get incentives only when they add at least 20% value including labour wages and profits.

According to exporters, 15-20% of the total exports of the readymade garment sector are on CMT basis. In the fiscal 2021-22, readymade garments exports were worth $42.6 billion. In the first 10 months of the current financial year, Bangladesh exported garments worth $38.5 billion.

Syed Nazrul Islam, first vice president of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association, told The Business Standard that it is always clear how much value is being added to the products exported on CMT basis. Because foreign buyers provide free materials including clothes. 

"Any calculation should be simple so that exporters can easily present their financial details to the authorities concerned for incentives. Any procedure which complicates the proceedings is not desirable," he added.

Mohammad Hatem, executive president of Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association, said, "If the accounting method is modern, advanced and simple, it will definitely be good for businesses. But it is not right to go for any method, which creates complications."

Withdrawing duty concession for luxury hotels 

The National Board of Revenue (NBR) has given major duty concessions on the import of essential materials used in the construction of hotels to develop the country's tourism industry. That will end as the tax regime is withdrawing this benefit in the upcoming budget.

According to sources in the finance ministry, on the suggestions from the International Monetary Fund, the government is going to withdraw subsidies and concessional benefits of various sectors. This time, the opportunity to import capital machinery at concessional facilities for the construction of posh hotels is being withdrawn.

The sector insiders believe the move will create a fresh challenge for the tourism and hospitality sectors. 

According to sources in the finance ministry, the import duty was fixed at 10% for the construction of luxury hotels through statutory regulatory orders (SROs) issued by the National Board of Revenue (NBR). The business enjoyed this benefit for about ten years. At present, import duty of up to 110% is going to be levied on various goods under various HS codes as before.

At least 40 materials were provided with concessional duty benefits, starting from decoration or interior decoration of hotels, cooking, fire extinguishing equipment, furniture, lighting and electronics.

According to sources in the finance ministry, for the purpose of developing the tourism sector, there was a duty concession on the import of materials used in hotel construction for a long time. But at present the government feels that the sector is sufficiently developed and is set to move forward without government policy support. 

Continuation of concessions in a sector in the long run makes them dependent rather than self-reliant. Then they constantly want to get more benefits. On the other hand, the government is deprived of revenue, they said, adding that it will not have any effect here.

Md Sameer Sattar, president of the Dhaka Chamber of Commerce & Industry (DCCI) said the government is set on revenue collection which may affect the consumer of the industry.

Ahsan H Mansur, executive director at Policy Research Institute, said the hotel sector is already overbuilt in Bangladesh like Thailand thanks to such a policy.

"The sector entrepreneurs are also doing well. Now is the time to take a break. If needed, the government may consider in future," he added.

The eminent economist also advises that the government may offer reduced duty on import of various foods, which will help to attract visitors home and abroad to Bangladesh.

A senior official of the Bangladesh Tourism Board, who did not want to be named, said considering rising prices of construction materials owing to the global economic volatility and the strong dollar, if such a decision is implemented, the progress of this sector will be hampered.

According to the tourism board, more than five lakh foreigners visited the country in 2017. The arrivals of foreign nationals were over 5.52 lakh in 2018. 

Economy / Top News

cash incentive / Garment sector / hotels

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Network sharing, cloudification and CVM: The path forward for telcos in Bangladesh

Network sharing, cloudification and CVM: The path forward for telcos in Bangladesh

13h | Panorama
Illustration: TBS

Find the right olympiad for you

13h | Pursuit
The otherwise beautiful plants with purple flowers damage the quality of the water and make it difficult for the fish to thrive. Photo: Mumit M

Water hyacinth: A source of pollution until turned into a solution

15h | Panorama
Move Forward Party leader and prime ministerial candidate, Pita Limjaroenrat, attends a press conference following the general election, at the party&#039;s headquarters in Bangkok, Thailand, 15 May, 2023. REUTERS/Athit Perawongmetha

Can Pita and Shinawatra unleash Thailand's suppressed democracy?

1d | Panorama

More Videos from TBS

Why Erdogan’s fate matters to Biden?

Why Erdogan’s fate matters to Biden?

4h | TBS World
How do real-life private detectives uncover mysteries?

How do real-life private detectives uncover mysteries?

1d | TBS Stories
Pakistani citizens are migrating rapidly to foreign countries

Pakistani citizens are migrating rapidly to foreign countries

14h | TBS World
What is most awkward situation Nasir faced for?

What is most awkward situation Nasir faced for?

1d | TBS Entertainment

Most Read

1
Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh
Industry

Grameen UNIQLO announces closure of its business in Bangladesh

2
Photo: Mohammad Minhaj Uddin/TBS
Bangladesh

12 districts under great danger signal 8 as Mocha becomes severe cyclone

3
State Minister for ICT Zunaid Ahmed Palak. Photo: Courtesy
Bangladesh

PayPal to be launched in Bangladesh soon: Palak

4
Representational image. Photo: Collected
Bangladesh

Cyclone Mocha could turn into a super cyclone

5
Photo: ACC
Sports

Pakistan will not travel to India for World Cup, declares PCB chairman

6
Pakistan Army Chief of Staff General Asim Munir. Photo: Collected
South Asia

Pak army chief issues warning against future attempts to vandalise security facilities