Garment factory owners assure no major unrest ahead of Eid

During a meeting with Home Affairs Minister Asaduzzaman Khan on Monday, garment factory owners assured that there would be no major unrest before Eid-ul-Fitr.

However, according to a list prepared by the Industrial Police, over 200 factories are facing problems with paying salaries and bonuses.

The minister urged garment owners to pay the salaries and allowances of the workers on time before Eid. He also requested them to make preparations in advance to ensure that the workers could go home for the holidays without any hassle.

The garment owners sought some assistance from the government, including transportation. They also stressed the need for the quick release of the pending cash incentive of around Tk4,000 crore for the sector.

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association President SM Mannan Kochi and Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association President Salim Osman among other officials of both organisations attended the meeting.

After the meeting, SM Mannan Kochi told The Business Standard that they had discussed the issue of ensuring timely payment of salaries to the workers.

"We are gradually reducing the number of factories facing problems, as reported by various organisations. We hope that there will be no major unrest before Eid," he said.

"Many factories are facing problems due to the financial crisis, but we are closely monitoring the situation. We hope that the workers will be able to celebrate Eid well," he added.