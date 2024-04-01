Garment factory owners assure no major unrest ahead of Eid

RMG

TBS Report
01 April, 2024, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 01 April, 2024, 10:34 pm

Related News

Garment factory owners assure no major unrest ahead of Eid

TBS Report
01 April, 2024, 10:25 pm
Last modified: 01 April, 2024, 10:34 pm
File Photo: TBS
File Photo: TBS

During a meeting with Home Affairs Minister Asaduzzaman Khan on Monday, garment factory owners assured that there would be no major unrest before Eid-ul-Fitr.

However, according to a list prepared by the Industrial Police, over 200 factories are facing problems with paying salaries and bonuses.

The minister urged garment owners to pay the salaries and allowances of the workers on time before Eid. He also requested them to make preparations in advance to ensure that the workers could go home for the holidays without any hassle.

The Business Standard Google News Keep updated, follow The Business Standard's Google news channel

The garment owners sought some assistance from the government, including transportation. They also stressed the need for the quick release of the pending cash incentive of around Tk4,000 crore for the sector.

Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association President SM Mannan Kochi and Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association President Salim Osman among other officials of both organisations attended the meeting.

After the meeting, SM Mannan Kochi told The Business Standard that they had discussed the issue of ensuring timely payment of salaries to the workers.

"We are gradually reducing the number of factories facing problems, as reported by various organisations. We hope that there will be no major unrest before Eid," he said.

"Many factories are facing problems due to the financial crisis, but we are closely monitoring the situation. We hope that the workers will be able to celebrate Eid well," he added.

Bangladesh / Economy / Top News

RMG unrest / RMG owners / Eid

Comments

While most comments will be posted if they are on-topic and not abusive, moderation decisions are subjective. Published comments are readers’ own views and The Business Standard does not endorse any of the readers’ comments.

Top Stories

MOST VIEWED

Related News

Features

Subscribing to Lean Nation means meals in moderate portions. Photo: Courtesy

Lean Nation: Wholesome meals for people on the go

15h | Panorama
Ashraf’s 190E currently looks like it has just been purchased from a Mercedes dealership. Photo: Akif Hamid

Restoring a Mercedes 190E to its old glory

1d | Wheels
'The next 100 years': Which 29 predictions made by scientists in 1990 have come true?

'The next 100 years': Which 29 predictions made by scientists in 1990 have come true?

1d | Features
Photo: Collected

Celebrating the joy of giving: Eid gifts for your loved ones

12h | Brands

More Videos from TBS

5 Highest Paid Football Coaches in the World

5 Highest Paid Football Coaches in the World

2h | Videos
A celebration of achievements of Bangladeshis beyond the border

A celebration of achievements of Bangladeshis beyond the border

4h | Videos
Iftar with local taste in Kuwait

Iftar with local taste in Kuwait

1h | Videos
Similar to India-Pakistan, quality embroidered clothes are available in Bangladesh

Similar to India-Pakistan, quality embroidered clothes are available in Bangladesh

3h | Videos