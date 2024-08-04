Garment factories in Gazipur unaffected by non-cooperation movement

Despite the ongoing protests on the streets, garment factories in the industrial hub of Gazipur continue to operate normally.

Workers reported to work this morning (4 August) as usual, and production remains uninterrupted across the factories. However, factory owners expressed concerns that workers might leave the premises at any moment if the situation escalates.

According to information gathered from various factory owners in Gazipur on Sunday, operations are running smoothly, but the potential for disruption remains a concern.

Shariful Reza, chief operating officer (COO) of Sparrow Apparels, said, "Workers have reported to work as usual, and production is ongoing in all sections. Nearby factories are also functioning without any issues."

Nasir Uddin, managing director of Sadma Group and vice president of the BGMEA, confirmed, "Workers joined their shifts this morning, and production is in full swing. So far, there have been no reports of any disruptions."

"The student protests are spreading near the factories. If this continues, we are worried about how much control we will have over the workers or whether they will stay in the factories," he added.

Salah Uddin Alamgir, managing director of Matrix Sweaters Limited, also said, "All of our workers have joined work and are focusing on their tasks. There are no issues at our factory."

Imran Ahmed, additional superintendent of industrial police-2 in Gazipur, assured, "Workers in all garment factories in Gazipur reported to work on time on Sunday, just like any other day. As of 11:00am, there have been no problems."

"We have increased surveillance and patrols in key areas to ensure the safety of factories and workers. The situation in Gazipur's industrial area remains stable," he added.