Garment and Textile Machinery Expo starts Thursday

The 7th Bangladesh International Garment and Textile Machinery Expo (BIGTEX) will begin on Thursday at the International Convention City Bashundhara in Dhaka.

Industry Minister, Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun, MP is expected to inaugurate the expo.

RedCarpet Global Limited, the organiser of the expo, disclosed details at a press conference on Sunday in the capital city.

The organisers announced their plan to host five international exhibitions concurrently at the same venue, all geared towards the Textile, Garment, and Apparel industry.These exhibitions include the Bangladesh International Fabric and Yarn Expo, Bangladesh International Printing, Packaging, and Signage Expo, Bangladesh International Dyes, Pigments, and Chemicals Expo, 3P Expo, and Bangladesh International Paper, Printing, and Packaging Expo.

The primary objective of these exhibitions is to serve as a platform for the industry, showcasing cutting-edge machinery, technologies, dyes, chemicals, yarns, and fabrics. These products will be on display, featuring contributions from global manufacturers and suppliers, making these vital resources accessible to the Bangladeshi industry.

Moreover, the expos will facilitate the exchange of knowledge by providing experts, engineers, and technicians in the textile sector with practical exposure to the latest technological advancements.

The expo will have almost 160 stalls from 12 countries including Asia and Europe.

Bangladesh is the world's second-largest apparel exporter, with ambitious goals of reaching $100 billion in exports by 2030. To attain this target, the industry requires top-quality garment and textile machinery, equipment, technology, printing and packaging machinery, signage, yarn, fabric, trims, accessories, dyes, pigments, and chemicals, all at competitive prices.

Ahmed Imtiaz, the CEO of Redcarpet Global, highlighted the opportunity they offer to manufacturers and dealers to showcase their products. This platform will enable Bangladeshi garment and textile factory owners, as well as apparel exporters, to connect with these industry players.

Furthermore, participants in the exhibitions will have the chance to establish valuable business contacts, potentially leading to subsequent negotiations and partnerships.

The exhibitions have garnered support from notable industry organisations, with the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association and the Bangladesh Knitwear Manufacturers and Exporters Association serving as associate partners. The Image Group is the powered-by partner for the printing expo.

These exhibitions have received endorsements from the Bangladesh Paper Mills Association, and the Bangladesh Sign Materials and Machineries Importers Association (BSMMIA), as well as backing from the Bangladesh Digital Printers Owners Association (BDPOA).

AKM Ahamed Ullah, secretary of the Bangladesh Digital Printers Owners Association; Md Manik Dewan, secretary of the Bangladesh Sign Materials and Machineries Importers Association; Md Abdus Salam, CEO of Images Ltd; and Mohammad Ashraful Islam Riyadh, Editor and Publisher of Textile Focus, also spoke.