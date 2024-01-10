GAP Expo, GTB to start Thursday

Eighty exhibitors from 12 countries are taking part at the two-day 15th Bangladesh Denim Expo at the International Convention City Bashundhara in the capital. Photo: Syed Zakir Hossain/TBS

To showcase the apparel industry's technology and garments accessories and packaging a four-day long two exhibition will start tomorrow in the capital.

The GAP Expo will be showcasing products, types of machinery and raw materials.

The garments accessories and packaging industry acts as a backward linkage industry for the RMG sector.

The 21st edition of Garment Technology Bangladesh (GTB) and the 12th edition of (Garments Accessories and Packaging) GAP Expo 2024, organised jointly by ASK Trade & Exhibitions Pvt Ltd and Bangladesh Garment Accessories Packaging Manufacturers & Exporters Association, will take place at the International Convention City, Bangladesh (ICCB), said Tipu Sultan, managing director at ASK Trade & Exhibitions Pvt Ltd.

He made this statement while addressing a press conference in a city hotel on Wednesday.

Packaging Manufacturers Exporters Association (BGPAMEA) administrator Mohammad Moshiur Rahman said earlier Bangladesh was fully importing dependents for garments accessories and packaging materials.

Currently, over 60 items are produced locally for export-oriented apparel industries and some are also exporting directly, he added.

A total of 250 exhibitors will showcase their latest technology machines and software used in every process of production, said Moshiur Rahman.

He also said exhibitors from over 20 countries will join the four-day event, making it one of the largest trade shows of its kind in Southeast Asia.

"Bangladesh has gained its reputation as a leading supplier of RMG to the world, in its quest to consolidate its position and modernise to cater to the needs of the global market GTB 2024 is a technology platform for our RMG Sector," said Tipu Sultan Bhuiyan, managing director of ASK Trade & Exhibitions Pvt Ltd.

AHM Ahsan, vice president of the Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) is scheduled to inaugurate the exhibition at the inaugural ceremony on Thursday morning.

The exhibition continue till 14 January and everybody 11am to 7pm will remain open for all.