French company Proparco supports Ananta Huaxiang with $13.8M loan for business expansion

Proparco, the French Development Finance Institution, has extended a $13.8 million loan to Ananta Huaxiang Limited (AHL), a subsidiary of Ananta Group in Bangladesh, to expand the latter's sweater production capacity by expanding its manufacturing facility located in Narayanganj.

This operation will allow Ananta Huaxiang to emerge as a large volume sweater manufacturer and strengthen its competitiveness in the international market, reads a joint statement issued on Wednesday (28 July).

Bangladesh is the second largest ready-made garment exporter in the world after China, representing 81% of Bangladesh's total exports and employing 4.4 million workers.

According to the statement, AHL ranks among the top 10 sweater producers in Bangladesh exporting mostly to Europe for various international brands.

With this project and the increase in high-end sweater manufacturing capabilities, AHL will be better able to serve its customers by producing over 10 million pieces of sweaters by 2023 at a higher quality level and price points than before, the press statement added.

"It gives us immense pleasure to support AHL, a responsible actor in Bangladesh's garment industry committed to gender diversity. By supporting the growth of a job-creating company committed to the well-being of its employees, women empowerment as well as the sustainable use of resources, Proparco is supporting the largest exporting sector of Bangladesh", said Diane Jegam, Regional Director – South Asia, Proparco.

Due to the quality of AHL's working conditions and its various commitments towards women empowerment, the project qualifies for the 2X Challenge, a global gender finance initiative that Proparco has been contributing to since its launch in 2018.

The Project also addresses 3 SDGs: SDG#9 by developing operations at best standards, SDG#8 due to above average salary package, and to SDG#5 due to the women-dedicated program that will be implemented.

"This partnership with Proparco will greatly support our vision of sustainable factories scoring high on environmental and social compliance standards. Moreover, the new capacity expansion financed by Proparco has been completed in record time and the factory is already in operation employing a gender balanced workforce and contributing to the export earnings of the country. Further, we are delighted to work with Proparco and look forward to growing this partnership in the coming year", says the Managing Director of the Group, Sharif Zahir.