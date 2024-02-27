The Forum holds session introducing panel members

RMG

TBS Report
27 February, 2024, 09:30 am
Last modified: 27 February, 2024, 01:38 pm

Photo: Collected
Photo: Collected

The Forum, a panel which is participating in the biennial election of the Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA), held an introduction of the panel members at an event held at Radisson Hotel in Dhaka on 26 February. 

Former BGMEA presidents and Forum leaders attended the introduction event. 

The Forum panel leaders committed to better BGMEA and better garment business in the county if they are elected. A total of 35 members are participating from the Forum panel in the BGMEA election, which is scheduled to be held in Dhaka and Chattogram on 9 March.

Former BGMEA Presidents Anisur Rahman Sinha, Anwar ul Alam Chowdhury Parvez, Rubana Huq and M Abdus Salam, Forum president also spoke at the event. Forum Panel leader Faisal Samad gave his introductory speech at the event. Another panel Sammilito Parishad has already announced the manifesto at a press conference held at Sonargaon Hotel in Dhaka Sunday.

RMG / BGMEA

