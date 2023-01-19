Foreign manpower at mid-level in RMG sector not required anymore: Tipu

Commerce Minister Tipu Munshi has said there is enough mid-level manpower in the RMG sector from the country and thus foreign manpower at mid-level is not required anymore.

"Necessary skilled managers have been created in the country at mid-level in the RMG sector and they are doing fine in their work. Although we've been performing such tasks through foreign manpower for long, but enough manpower has now been created in the country. So, there is no need to bank on foreign managers anymore," he said.

The commerce minister said this while addressing as chief guest the orientation and certificate award ceremony of the BUFT-EPB PGD Programme for Mid-Level Management to create skilled managers in the RMG sector organised by the BGMEA Institute of Fashion and Technology (BUFT) in association with the Ministry of Commerce held in Turag.

The Export Promotion Bureau (EPB) in collaboration with BUFT has launched the diploma courses for mid-level managers and employees of garment factories to develop their professional skills.

Tipu said that the BUFT has been working to create skilled manpower in this sector.

Mentioning that skilled manpower is the main driving force for an industry, Tipu said that the aim of the government is to minimize dependency on foreign manpower in the RMG sector.

He said that the home grown manpower would meet the local demand as well as they would also have to play an important role to the industries.

The commerce minister said that the RMG sector of Bangladesh has been able to make its position in the second slot of the global RMG industry despite braving various adversities.

Currently around 82% of the country's export receipts come from the RMG sector, he added.

BGMEA President Faruque Hassan said skill development including reskilling and upskilling were imperative to sustain industry's competitiveness in the era of fourth industrial revolution (4IR).

"Rapid advances in technologies led to a rise in demand for the workers and professionals who were skilled enough to operate advanced machinery and conduct complex and sophisticated production processes," he said.

While automation in the industry will pose new challenges, Faruque said it will also increase productivity and competitiveness. "We need to reap the benefits of industry 4.0 through skills development,"

Faruque said, "As we're preparing for the next growth phase, we have to enhance our business capabilities using latest technologies that make production more efficient and faster."

He said though there was a perception that automation would result in loss of many jobs, new jobs would emerge through the adoption of technologies.

"What we need is market-oriented skills training to turn challenges into opportunities," the BGMEA President added.

Chairman of BUFT Board of Trustees Md Shafiul Islam, MP, BUFT vice chancellor Professor Dr SM Mahfuzur Rahman, pro-VC Professor Dr Engr AyubNabi Khan, vice chairman of EPB AHM. Ahsan, and additional secretary at the Commerce Ministry Abdur Rahim were present at the programme.

Mohammed Nasir, former vice president (Finance) of BGMEA, and BUFT Trustee Board Member; Moshiul Azam Shajal, former vice president of BGMEA, and BUFT Trustee Board Member; and Abdullah Hil Rakib, director of BGMEA, and BUFT Trustee Board Member were also present at the certificate giving ceremony.