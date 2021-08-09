Focus on research for sustainable development of RMG: Industries minister

Sustainable development of the textile and readymade garments (RMG) industry is essential for Bangladesh to achieve the Sustainable Development Goals in 2030 and move towards a developed country in 2041, Industries Minister Nurul Majid Mahmud Humayun has said.

"We should focus on research to achieve the goal," he says.

To this end, besides extensive research, there is a need to increase linkages between industry and academics, he said at a virtual programme titled "Sustainable Fashion Textile Production Framework and its implementation in Bangladesh" on Monday.

Dr Abu Sadat Muhammad Sayem, the principal investigator of the Global Challenge Research Fund QR-2021 Project, presided over the meeting.

Among others, Muzaffar U Siddique, the founder chairman of the BGMEA University of Fashion Technology (BUFT), Prof Dr SM Mahfuzur Rahman, the vice chancellor of the BUFT, and Liz Barnes, head of Manchester Fashion Institute, took part in the discussion.