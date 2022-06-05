Finesse Apparels makes a splash in formal wear export

It was just four months away from the Covid-19 outbreak in the country, when the Chattogram-based Finesse Apparels started its journey, with just an export order from a US brand.

Along with many others, the manufacturer at the Karnaphuli EPZ had to keep operations halted for nearly two years amid the high casualties caused by the deadly virus. But, in the following year, it set an example by making a splash in formal wear exports.

"It was a big challenge, especially in the time of global reopening after the Covid-induced restrictions, for us to attain the trust of global buyers within the shortest possible time. We tried our best and we could do what needed to be done," said Sheikh Abdul Matin, chairman of the company, while talking to The Business Standard recently.

The apparel maker now supplies dress pants, knitwear and other formal wear to the American brands Luis Raphael, Haggar Clothing, Kenneth Cole, Arrow and Habband.

It also supplies clothing to different buyers in Sweden, Hungary and Spain as well as the Red Cross, the Hungarian State Railways and some other entities, noted Abdul Matin.

According to sector insiders, the annual global market for formal wear is about $160 billion, while Bangladesh exports such items worth $450 to $500 million only.

With its current capacity, Finesse Apparels is expected to ship formal wear worth $17 million this year. "In the current bullish market situation, we can envision ramping up shipments by at least 20%," said Finesse Apparels Managing Director Sheikh Mohammad Danial.

The popular product of RMG maker is dress pants, which are used in Europe and America as formal or semi-formal wear.

It is now making 2 lakh pieces of formal wear, mostly dress pants, worth $2 million per month and 2 lakh pieces of knitwear items such as trousers, jackets and uniforms worth $2 million.

Some 15 other Bangladeshi RMG makers have been manufacturing and exporting formal wear for long.

"Although we suspended production at the beginning of the pandemic, we continued communication with our potential buyers in a planned way," added Sheikh Mohammad Danial.

"In the meantime, we have worked to make our factory fully green – environment and work-friendly – and trained our workers on new-technology machines imported from Japan, Germany and China, which contributed largely to our receiving substantial export orders amid the easing of the pandemic."

Finesse Apparels Chairman Abdul Matin, who came to the apparel business in the 1980s, established two factories – Mirage Wear and Acme apparel – in the port city of Chattogram earlier.

Learning from mistakes in the two projects, the entrepreneur invested Tk126 crore to set up the Finesse Apparels facility at the Karnaphuli EPZ.

"The decision to close down the two companies and build a green factory was quite difficult. But we were committed to creating a work-friendly environment and sustainable production system by reducing environmental damage. So, I invested all my savings," said Abdul Matin.

All-out effort to make the factory green

A visit to the Finesse Apparels factory last week revealed a harvesting of rainwater in the factory to reduce dependence on supplied water.

"In the rainy season, our Wasa bill remains zero. We carefully use the rainwater after purification. Even the toilets we have built in the factory are helpful in preventing water wastage," said Sheikh Mohammad Danial.

The facility also uses its garment cutting waste to make steam that fuels cloth ironing boilers. "Most portions of the 130,000 square-feet factory are covered by special glass, which helps the inside atmosphere to remain cool," said Sheikh Mohammad Uzair, its deputy managing director.

Besides, there is enough space among the 7 sewing lines on its floors.

Chairman Sheikh Abdul Matin said they are now installing the solar system to make the facility a fully solar-powered one within the next two years.