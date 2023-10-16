FBCCI, EU keen to strengthen bilateral trade ties

The Federation of Bangladesh Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FBCCI), the apex trade organisation of the country, and the European Union (EU) have reaffirmed their commitment to bolster trade relations between the two regions.

The EU Ambassador to Bangladesh Charles Whiteley and FBCCI President Mahbubul Alam expressed their commitment to strengthen bilateral relations between Bangladesh and the EU during a courtesy meeting held yesterday at the FBCCI Office in Gulshan, Dhaka, reads a press release.

FBCCI President Mahbubul Alam expressed his gratitude to the EU for their support during the Covid-19 pandemic. He also conveyed his sincere appreciation to the EU for providing Bangladesh an additional three-year transition period to enjoy EBA (everything but arms) facilities till 2029.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of Bangladesh's diplomatic relations with the European Union, underscoring the enduring commitment to friendship between the two regions, said Mahbubul Alam.

Mahbubul Alam highlighted the EU's significance as the largest export destination for Bangladesh, accounting for approximately 45% of Bangladesh's total exports in 2022-23, particularly in the ready-made garments (RMG) and frozen food sectors.

He lauded the EU's dedication to climate action in Bangladesh and its support for investment in environmentally friendly technologies. This support encompasses climate-smart infrastructures, renewable energy, resilient supply chains, improved water management, human resource management, coastal barriers, industrial pollution control, and food security.

Furthermore, the FBCCI president called upon the EU to ensure that the proposed carbon border adjustment mechanism (CBAM) considers the needs of developing countries like Bangladesh to secure GSP+ status. He also sought the EU's guidance in formulating and implementing carbon reduction policies.

He expressed his appreciation for the EU's humanitarian assistance to Rohingya refugees and sought EU support in repatriating them to Myanmar.

EU Ambassador to Bangladesh Charles Whiteley conveyed his greetings and best wishes to Mahbubul Alam on his presidency of FBCCI. He reiterated the EU's commitment to enhancing bilateral relations between Bangladesh and the EU.

Ambassador Whiteley further mentioned the EU's active collaboration with the government of Bangladesh on youth skill development and addressing climate change-related issues.

FBCCI Vice Presidents Khairul Huda Chopol, Mohammad Anwar Sadat Sarker, Shomi Kaiser, Md Munir Hossain, directors and other dignitaries were present at the meeting.