Fashion brand Stanley Stella stands with Interstoff workers

Belgian fashion brand Stanley Stella has reached out to Interstoff garment workers distributing the necessary products to 5,000 workers.

Jean Lautent Ghislain Chaber, Managing Director of Stanley Stella, on Tuesday inaugurated a daily commodity food basket distribution project for all factory workers at Interstoff Apparels Ltd in Kalikoir, Gazipur during his visit there.

However, it was the fourth session of such a project. The fashion brand has previously taken this initiative during the pandemic as part of their CSR activities.

The food basket package includes 10 kg of rice, 1 kg of lentil, 1 kg of chickpeas, and 1 liter of soyabean oil.

Interstoff Apparels Ltd Director Shaikh Mohd Ilias and group head of compliance Pradip Nath were present on the occasion.

Shaikh Mohd Ilias said the workers are delighted to get a commodity package from Stanley Stella.

In recent times, garment workers have been the most vulnerable people affected by the increased price of daily necessary goods. Some workers are the only earners in their families, and it is difficult to support their families on their income.

He also expressed thanks on behalf of the factory management to Stanley Stella for their noble initiative and choosing Interstoff for this project.

He hoped that Stanley Stella would continue the project in the future as well.