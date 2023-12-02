Fakir Apparels wins ISPO award in sportswear

Fakir Apparels was recognised as the first Bangladeshi manufacturer to be honoured with the ISPO Award Winner for the Calor Jacket

The International Society for Professional Apparel and Textile Industry (ISPO) has awarded Fakir Apparels with ISPO award in sportswear, recognising their commitment to performance, sustainability, and innovation in outdoor apparel.

This accolade marks Fakir Apparels as the first Bangladeshi manufacturer to receive the ISPO Award Winner title, reads a press release.

Fakir Apparels, traditionally known for cotton-based garments, shifted a substantial portion of its products to synthetic and synthetic blends while maintaining its client base. In 2018, they launched a specialized technical wear manufacturing facility, marking five years of success in the sportswear industry.

Fakir Nafizuzzaman, Deputy Managing Director of Fakir Apparels Ltd, emphasises the company's commitment to sustainability through bold actions like the Calor Jacket. This revolutionary piece not only integrates cutting-edge technology and a circular philosophy but also reduces garment waste by an impressive 97%.

Acknowledging the broader industry shift, Nafizuzzaman notes, "The myth that high-end technical wear manufacturing capabilities are exclusive to Far East manufacturers no longer exists. Local manufacturers, including Fakir Apparels, are steering this shift from traditional cotton-based garments to synthetic fiber-made high-end technical wear, marking a game-changing moment for Bangladesh's RMG industry."

He also said, ''Our innovative Design and R&D wing has been actively engaged in introducing sustainable changes to the fashion and Sportwear industry. Our latest achievement CALOR JACKET is a result of this effort which encapsulates a technological breakthrough by combining multifunctionality with comfort, safety and circularity while reducing overall waste of the garment by 97%. We believe that by taking such bold actions through our product, environmental and social initiatives we can accelerate our shift towards a sustainable future.''