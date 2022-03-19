Factory owners committed to ensure workplace safety: BGMEA president

The country's apparel manufacturers are committed to taking forward the accomplishments made regarding workplace safety and workers' rights, said Bangladesh Garment Manufacturers and Exporters Association (BGMEA) President Faruque Hassan.

He said that with this Bangladesh will continue to be the preferred choice of global buyers as the safest RMG sourcing destination in the world.

The BGMEA boss made the remarks during a meeting with Dan Rees, director of Better Work, held at the organisation's office in Gulshan, Dhaka, on Friday, reads a press release issued on Saturday.

A paradigm shift had taken place in the areas of infrastructure, fire and electrical safety at the workplaces with support from international brands, International Labour Organization (ILO) and the Bangladesh government.

These developments helped the country earn global recognition and now the industry's priority is to ensure the continuation of this momentum, the release added

Former BGMEA president Md Shafiul Islam, incumbent Vice President (VP) Miran Ali, Director Barrister Vidiya Amrit Khan, former VP Moshiul Azam (Shajal). Chair of BGMEA Standing Committee on RSC Nafis-Ud-Doula, Sparrow Group MD Shovon Islam, BKMEA VP Fazle Shamim Ehsan were also present at the meeting.

They had discussions on the activities and progress of the Better Work programme in improving working conditions and competitiveness in the garment industry of Bangladesh.

BGMEA leaders said the industry has not only made exemplary strides in workplace safety but also gained considerable experience and developed capacity in safety monitoring.

The sector is now looking ahead and working to sustain the culture of safety with the support of stakeholders.

ILO's Better Work programme is jointly managed by the International Finance Corporation (IFC).

Better Work's Mohammad Anis Agung Nugroho, programme manager, and Abu Yousuf, national operations manager, also attended the meeting.