Factory owners will pay higher minimum wage than proposed earlier: Owners' representative

TBS Report
01 November, 2023, 03:10 pm
Last modified: 01 November, 2023, 03:35 pm

Photo: Rajib Dhar
Factory owners will pay higher minimum wages to garment workers than the Tk10,400 they proposed earlier, Siddiqur Rahman, representative of the owners' on the wage board, said today.

"How much they will raise would be discussed with the factory owners and presented at the next meeting," Siddiqur Rahman told reporters after a meeting of the wage board at the capital's Topkhana Road on Wednesday (1 November).

Chairman of the Minimum Wage Board Liaquat Ali Mollah said the next meeting will be held in the second week of November.

Commenting on the issue, Sirajul Islam Rony, the workers' representative in the wage board, said, "We will also discuss the issue with various labour parties later."

In the last meeting on 22 October, RMG workers demanded that their minimum wage be increased from the existing Tk8,000 to Tk20,390 while the owners proposed to increase it to Tk10,400.

Asked if Sirajul believed the owners' proposal would meet the workers' demands, he said, "I am optimistic."

Regarding the ongoing protests of workers demanding hike in wages, he said he does not support workers not going to work, and taking to streets and vandalising while the discussion on the minimum wages is going on.

